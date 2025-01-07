Suns vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 7
Mike Budenholzer pulled a major string for the Phoenix Suns on Monday, benching Jusuf Nurkic and Bradley Beal in an effort to turn his team’s season around.
It worked, at least for one game, as the Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night and Beal finished with 25 points (on 10-of-15 shooting), three rebounds and five assists off the bench.
Now, the Suns will play the second night of a back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets, who have lost 10 games in a row and are just 7-27 overall in the 2024-25 season.
Charlotte covered the spread in its last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it has fallen out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference rather quickly this season.
Oddsmakers have the Suns favored on the road, but Phoenix has been less than trustworthy when it comes to betting on it against the spread. The Suns are an NBA-worst 12-22 ATS this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider betting in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Suns vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns -4.5 (-115)
- Hornets +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Suns: -192
- Hornets: +160
Total
- 221.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Suns vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Suns record: 16-18
- Hornets record: 7-27
Suns vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hornets Injury Report
- Seth Curry – probable
- Isaiah Wong – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Moussa Diabate – out
- Grant Williams – out
Suns vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant OVER 24.5 Points (-110)
Durant fell just short of this line against the Sixers on Monday,shooting 9-for-14 from the field and scoring 23 points.
He’s still cleared 24.5 points in eight of his 11 games since returning from his three-game absence, and he’s averaging 27.4 points per game on the season. Charlotte is one of the worst teams in the NBA, clocking in at No. 18 in defensive rating.
After Bradley Beal went off on Monday, I think it’s Durant’s turn for the Suns tonight.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brandon Miller OVER 18.5 Points (-115)
Brandon Miller has over 18.5 points in 13 of his last 15 games, and now he takes on a Phoenix team that is 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating overall and 26th over its last 10 games.
Miller is averaging 21.5 points on 18.4 shots per game, giving him an amazing floor when it comes to this prop.
Suns vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
Not only are the Suns the worst team in the NBA against the spread this season, but they’re also just 2-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.
Charlotte – even though it only has seven wins – has gone 9-8 against the spread as a home underdog, posting an average scoring margin of -5.5 points in those games.
The Suns’ defense has been one of the worst in the NBA, even with a new starting lineup, I’m not sold on them clicking right away. It took Joel Embiid being out last night to help the Suns recover from a slow start, but I think Phoenix allows the Hornets to hang around – especially with LaMelo Ball’s scoring prowess (over 30 points per game) this season.
Pick: Hornets +4.5 (-105)
