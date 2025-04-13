Suns vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The 2024-25 NBA season will wrap up on Sunday with all 30 teams in action.
The Phoenix Suns have nothing to play for in their season finale against the Kings, having already been eliminated from postseason contention. Sacramento, however, is sitting in a tie for the No. 9 seed with the Dallas Mavericks. A win would officially lock up that spot for them.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this game.
Suns vs. Kings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Suns +15.5 (-110)
- Kings -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns +455
- Kings -625
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 2 Center
- How to Watch (TV): Suns Live
- Suns record: 36-45
- Kings record: 39-42
Suns vs. Kings Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Nick Richards, C - Game Time Decision
- Kevin Durant, PF - Out
Kings Injury Report
- Jake LaRavia, F - Game Time Decision
- Malik Monk, SG - Out
Suns vs. Kings Player to Watch in Prop Market
- Demar DeRozan
The Kings' forward has been red-hot lately, averaging 25.7 points per game in six games in April. Now, he gets to face a Suns team that he has already put up 22+ points against twice this season, including a 34-point performance in November. The Suns' defense has struggled all season, ranking 28th in defensive efficiency. Put your faith and your money in DeRozan having a big performance on Sunday.
Suns vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
With this being a big game for the Kings, I'm going to have faith in them covering the big number on their home court. One of the most pivotal stats in this matchup is going to be extra scoring chances. It's been an area the Suns have struggled in all season, ranking 28th in extra scoring chances per game at -3.9. Meanwhile, the Kings come in at sixth in that stat at +1.6.
Not only is this game meaningless for the already-eliminated Suns, but their 28th-ranked defense could lead this game to getting out of hand in favor of Sacramento.
Winning the turnover and rebounding battle is going to be huge for the Kings to win and lock up the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. I'll lay the number with them on Sunday.
Pick: Kings -15.5 (-110)
