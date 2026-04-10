Suns vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

The Phoenix Suns have the top spot in the play-in tournament locked up, while the Los Angeles Lakers could finish anywhere from the No. 3 to No. 5 seed in the West.

The Lakers snapped a three-game drought last night in Golden State, taking down the Warriors 119-103.

This will be the third game in four nights for the Suns, who lost to Houston and then beat Dallas in their back-to-back earlier this week

The Suns won three of the first four meetings this season, including a 113-110 victory in February.

The oddsmakers have the Lakers as home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns -2.5 (-112)

Lakers +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Suns -142

Lakers +120

Total

218.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Suns vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): KTVK, KPHE, SPECSN

Suns record: 44-36

Lakers record: 51-29

Suns vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker – Out

Jordan Goodwin – Out

Jalen Green – Questionable

Haywood Highsmith – Out

Lakers Injury Report

Luka Doncic – Out

Jaxson Hayes – Questionable

Austin Reaves – Out

Marcus Smart – Questionable

Suns vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Jake LaRavia OVER 4.5 Rebounds (+107)

Jake LaRavia has filled in nicely for the Lakers in recent weeks. He’s getting a chance to play more minutes, and he’s making the most of them.

LaRavia is up to 4.0 rebounds per game this season thanks to his recent stretch. He’s gone OVER 4.5 boards in five straight games, with seven or more in four of those contests.

Suns vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Suns have struggled on the road this season at 19-20, so it is a bit surprising to see them as favorites tonight, especially without Devin Booker. While the Lakers may have some tired legs, they also have more to play for and home-court advantage.

I’ll back Los Angeles as home underdogs tonight, taking the Lakers outright at plus odds rather than the +2.5 spread.

Pick: Lakers +120

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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