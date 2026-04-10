Suns vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10
In this story:
The Phoenix Suns have the top spot in the play-in tournament locked up, while the Los Angeles Lakers could finish anywhere from the No. 3 to No. 5 seed in the West.
The Lakers snapped a three-game drought last night in Golden State, taking down the Warriors 119-103.
This will be the third game in four nights for the Suns, who lost to Houston and then beat Dallas in their back-to-back earlier this week
The Suns won three of the first four meetings this season, including a 113-110 victory in February.
The oddsmakers have the Lakers as home underdogs at the best betting sites on
Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Suns -2.5 (-112)
- Lakers +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Suns -142
- Lakers +120
Total
- 218.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Suns vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 10
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): KTVK, KPHE, SPECSN
- Suns record: 44-36
- Lakers record: 51-29
Suns vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Devin Booker – Out
- Jordan Goodwin – Out
- Jalen Green – Questionable
- Haywood Highsmith – Out
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – Out
- Jaxson Hayes – Questionable
- Austin Reaves – Out
- Marcus Smart – Questionable
Suns vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jake LaRavia OVER 4.5 Rebounds (+107)
Jake LaRavia has filled in nicely for the Lakers in recent weeks. He’s getting a chance to play more minutes, and he’s making the most of them.
LaRavia is up to 4.0 rebounds per game this season thanks to his recent stretch. He’s gone OVER 4.5 boards in five straight games, with seven or more in four of those contests.
Suns vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Suns have struggled on the road this season at 19-20, so it is a bit surprising to see them as favorites tonight, especially without Devin Booker. While the Lakers may have some tired legs, they also have more to play for and home-court advantage.
I’ll back Los Angeles as home underdogs tonight, taking the Lakers outright at plus odds rather than the +2.5 spread.
Pick: Lakers +120
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $300 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet and that bet wins.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop