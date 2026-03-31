Suns vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

A pair of teams in the play-in tournament field kick off a seven-game slate on Tuesday night, as the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Suns, who beat the Memphis Grizzlies as road favorites on Monday. Phoenix is now 12-2 against the spread as a road favorite this season, a good sign heading into this matchup against a struggling Orlando team.

Phoenix is also expected to get Dillon Brooks (hand) back in action on Tuesday.

Dillon Brooks (hand) will play on Tuesday, per @DuaneRankin. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 31, 2026

The Magic lost by 52 points on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, their seventh loss in their last 10 games. Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdominal strain) are out for this matchup, putting a ton of pressure on Banchero and Desmond Bane for Orlando.

Currently the No. 8 seed in the East, Orlando doesn’t look like much of a threat in the playoffs, and it's running out of time to get a top-six seed to avoid the play-in.

While the Suns are all but locked into the No. 7 seed in the West, they are clearly the better team in this matchup, posting a net rating of +1.7 this season compared to Orlando at +0.1 (-8.4 in its last 10 games).

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday's contest.

Suns vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns +2.5 (-112)

Magic -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Suns: +110

Magic: -130

Total

225.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Suns vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Suns record: 42-33

Magic record: 39-35

Suns vs. Magic Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner – out

Anthony Black – out

Colin Castleton – out

Alex Morales – out

Jonathan Isaac – out

Suns vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Booker OVER 26.5 Points (-116)

Devin Booker has turned things on as a scorer in the month of March, averaging 28.4 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Suns guard is coming off a 36-point showing (on 16-of-24 shooting) in the win over Memphis on Monday, and I believe he’s a worthwhile target against an Orlando team that is just 26th in the league in defensive rating over its last 10 games.

Booker is averaging 25.7 points per game this season, but he’s cleared this line in nine games so far this month.

Suns vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Suns are a great bet as road underdogs:

The Suns are coming off a blowout win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, and they only had to play Devin Booker 26 minutes in that matchup.

Now, they find themselves as small underdogs against an Orlando Magic team that has dropped seven of its last 10 games and remains without Franz Wagner and Anthony Black on Tuesday.

The Suns are just 11-11 against the spread as road dogs this season, but the Magic have the third-worst against the spread record as a home favorite in the league this season, going 11-17 in 28 games.

Orlando is also just 20-28 straight up against teams that are .500 or better in the 2025-26 campaign.

Phoenix is getting a major boost on Tuesday, as Dillon Brooks (hand) is set to return to the lineup after missing the team’s last 18 games. The Suns are 10 games over .500 (30-20) when Brooks is in the lineup this season.

Over their last 10 games, the Magic are just 24th in the NBA in net rating (-8.4), and they’re coming off a 52-point loss to Toronto on Sunday. I think the Suns are a little undervalued in this game, especially since they covered on the road on Monday, moving to 12-2 this season as a road favorite. I’ll gladly take the 2.5 points on Tuesday.

Pick: Suns +2.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.