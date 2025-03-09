Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 9
The Phoenix Suns are 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, but they have a chance to pick up a game on Sunday afternoon.
Dallas is in full tank mode, as Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and others are out for this matchup. With Irving done for the season, Dallas doesn’t have much of a chance to do anything, even if it does make the play-in tournament.
Phoenix has not been good this season, posting one of the worst defensive ratings in the NBA, but it still isn’t out of a play-in spot. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are hoping to turn things around over the final month-plus of the regular season to salvage an otherwise disappointing season.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction on Sunday.
Suns vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns -7.5 (-105)
- Mavs +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Suns: -298
- Mavs: +240
Total
- 228.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Suns vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Suns record: 29-34
- Mavs record: 32-32
Suns vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Monte Morris – out
- Cody Martin – out
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Daniel Gafford – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Dante Exum – questionable
- Jaden Hardy – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Kai Jones – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
- PJ Washington – out
- Caleb Martin – questionable
Suns vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant OVER 31.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Durant has been rolling for the Phoenix Suns, putting up 36, 41 and 38 points and rebounds over his last three games. He’s cleared 31.5 points and rebounds in eight of his last 11 matchups since returning from a three-game absence.
Over that 11-game stretch, KD is averaging 26.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while playing over 40 minutes a night. The Suns desperately need Sunday’s game against Dallas to make some ground up for the No. 10 seed, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Durant play some major minutes.
On top of that, the Mavs are just 20th in defensive rating and 29th in rebounding percentage over their last 10 games. With so many key players out for Dallas, KD should be in line for a huge game on Sunday.
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Klay Thompson OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
With Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving out of the lineup, Klay Thompson has become the de facto No. 1 option in this offense.
Klay has 27 and 19 shots over his last two games, including 23 attempts from beyond the arc. That’s where I’m looking to back the future Hall of Famer, as the Suns rank just 25th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Thompson has made four or more 3-pointers in seven of his last 10 games, and he’s shooting 44.4 percent from deep on nine attempts per game over that stretch. As long as Klay’s usage remains the same, he deserves a look in this market.
Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
There is never a time where I love laying the points with this Suns team since they’ve been one of the worst defensive teams – and one of the worst against the spread – in the NBA this season.
However, on Sunday, bettors don’t have much of a choice.
Dallas is depleted up and down the roster, and this game means a ton for Phoenix if it wants to get into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
Since Kyrie Irving went down in the first quarter of a 24-point loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Mavs have lost by 30 and 11 points—the 11-point loss coming at home against a shorthanded Memphis squad.
As bad as the Suns have been this season, I think they’ll be able to handle a Dallas team that is 27th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games (-8.7).
Pick: Suns -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
