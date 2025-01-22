Suns vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have won five of their last seven games to get back to .500 on the season, and they’re heavily favored against KD’s old team – the Brooklyn Nets – on Tuesday night.
Brooklyn is coming off a close loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, but it did cover the spread as an 11-point home underdog.
Now, the Nets find themselves as even bigger underdogs (11.5 points) on the second night of a back-to-back. Brooklyn is 5-3 against the spread so far this season in the second night of a back-to-back, and it’ll look to keep that solid record going against a Suns team fighting for a playoff spot in the West.
Phoenix is currently the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, and it has benched Bradley Beal (questionable for this game) and Jusuf Nurkic (ruled out tonight) as a way to jumpstart a poor showing so far this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the Suns-Nets matchup, including my favorite prop bets for this contest.
Suns vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Suns -11.5 (-110)
- Nets +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns: -600
- Nets: +440
Total
- 219 (Over -112/Under -108)
Suns vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Arizona’s Family Sports
- Suns record: 21-21
- Nets record: 14-30
Suns vs. Nets Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Jusuf Nurkic – out
- Bradley Beal – questionable
- Jalen Bridges – out
- TyTy Washington – out
Nets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Suns vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nick Richards OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-125)
Richards was held to just four boards in his first start (second game) with the Suns on Monday, but he also played just 22 minutes in a blowout loss to Cleveland.
Now, Richards has a much more favorable matchup against a Nets team that is 25th in rebounding percentage and 23rd in effective field goal percentage this season. Richards grabbed 11 boards in his Suns debut, and Brooklyn gave up 16 rebounds to Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns last night.
I’ll buy a bounce-back game from Richards on Wednesday.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
While Cameron Johnson shot just 6-for-20 from the field on Tuesday night against New York, his usage is encouraging for a Brooklyn team that is in full tank mode at this point in the season.
Johnson has at least 18 points in eight of his last 11 games, and he’s averaging 19.4 points per game overall on the season. He could be in line for a big game against his former team.
Suns vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Phoenix is the second-worst team in the NBA against the spread this season, and this is just the fourth time in the 2024-25 campaign that it has been favored by double digits.
In the three previous games, the Suns are 0-3 against the spread.
While Brooklyn may end up sitting some players on the second night of a back-to-back, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Nets cover the spread. While Jodi Fernandez’s team isn’t nearly as talented as Phoenix, he has gotten Brooklyn to play hard all season, evidenced by the team’s 21-17-1 ATS record as a dog this season.
While the Nets are 29th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games, the Suns are just 18th in that statistic and a terrible 25th in defensive rating.
Phoenix’s defense is what led to the lineup changes (Ryan Dunn in for Beal, now Richards in for Nurkic in the starting lineup) earlier this month, but it hasn’t completely turned around yet.
I’ll take the points given how poorly Phoenix has fared ATS this season.
Pick: Nets +11.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
