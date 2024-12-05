Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 5
The Phoenix Suns keep on winning with Kevin Durant in the lineup, moving to 11-2 when he plays on Tuesday night with an NBA Cup win over the San Antonio Spurs.
However, Durant suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday, and won’t play in Thursday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans, who have been ravaged by injuries this season, sit at just 4-18, but can they pull off an upset?
It’s not likely given how the team has fared through 22 games.
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado have all missed time due to injury, putting the Pels in a terrible spot to compete for the playoffs in the 2024-25 season.
While some of those players have returned, the Pels are still underdogs on Thursday against Phoenix.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday, Dec. 5.
Suns vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns -2.5 (-112)
- Pelicans +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Suns: -155
- Pelicans: +130
Total
- 221.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Suns vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, Arizona Family Sports Network
- Suns record: 12-8
- Pelicans record: 4-18
Suns vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Bridges – out
- TyTy Washington – out
- Kevin Durant – out
- Ryan Dunn – probable
- Jusuf Nurkic – out
- Collin Gillespie – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Jose Alvarado – out
- Jordan Hawkins – out
- Zion Williamson – out
- Brandon Ingram – questionable
- Herb Jones – questionable
- Yves Missi – questionable
- Antonio Reeves – out
Suns vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
- Bradley Beal OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
With Durant out tonight, Bradley Beal could be in line for a massive game for the Suns against a New Orleans defense that ranks 28th in the NBA in defensive rating and 23rd in opponent points per game.
Beal has scored 28 and 24 points in his two games without Durant, attempting 16.5 shots per game in those contests. Overall this season, the Suns star guard is averaging 17.5 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from 3. He should be able to build on that with increased volume tonight.
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
- Trey Murphy III UNDER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
I’m fading New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III in his rebounds and assists prop, as he’s picked up 10 or more rebounds and assists in just two of his nine games in the 2024-25 season.
The key here is looking at Murphy’s potential assists and rebound chances to see his ceiling – and it’s not high.
So far this season, he’s averaging just 4.0 potential assists and 7.4 rebound chances per game. He’s also picked up just 12 total rebounds and assists in the last two games with CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray back in the lineup.
I can’t get behind him at this number on Thursday night.
Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Overall, the Suns have not been great against the spread (8-12) this season, but it gets much worse when Durant is out of the lineup.
Phoenix is just 1-6 in the seven games that he’s missed, and now it’s laying points on the road against the Pelicans?
As bad as New Orleans has been – the Pelicans rank 29th in the NBA in offensive rating, 28th in defensive rating and 29th in net rating heading into Thursday’s contest – it has gone 4-3 against the spread as a home underdog.
This may be the ugliest bet of the night, but I cannot get behind this Suns team given how poorly it has played without Durant.
Take the points with the Pels at home.
Pick: Pelicans +2.5 (-108)
