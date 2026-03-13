Suns vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 13
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The Phoenix Suns are looking to make it five wins in a row when they visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
This is a tough spot for both teams. The Suns are right back in action after winning in Indiana last night, and it’s the third game in four nights for Toronto after losses in Houston and New Orleans.
Phoenix has now won six of its last seven games, though, while Toronto has lost four of five and six of its last eight.
The oddsmakers have the Raptors as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Suns vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Suns +4.5 (-108)
- Raptors -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Suns +154
- Raptors -185
Total
- 217.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Suns vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): KTVK, KPHE, TSN
- Suns record: 39-27
- Raptors record: 36-29
Suns vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – Questionable
- Dillon Brooks – Out
- Mark Williams – Out
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – Questionable
- Chucky Hepburn – Out
- Collin Murray-Boyles – Questionable
Suns vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
Denver Booker went off for 43 points on 14 of 31 shooting (4 of 7 from deep) last night in Indiana, and I’m backing him to stay hot tonight in Toronto.
Booker now has OVER 26.5 points in each of his last five games, starting with both halves of a back-to-back against the Bulls and Pelicans. After missing some time due to injury, the shooting guard appears to be at the top of his game.
Suns vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Raptors are struggling right now. They’ve only won two of their last eight games, and they were favored by double-digits in both of those victories against the Wizards and Mavericks. Toronto just lost by 11 as road favorites to the Pelicans.
Meanwhile, the Suns are riding high with four straight wins and five in their last six games. That includes a victory on the second half of a back-to-back against the Pelicans after losing to the Bulls the night before.
I’m surprised that the Raptors are favorites tonight, to be honest, so I’ll take the Suns outright – but the +4.5 is a good play as well if you want to take the points.
Pick: Suns moneyline (+154)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop