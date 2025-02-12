Suns vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Phoenix Suns are in serious trouble in the Western Conference.
After a terrible trade deadline where the Suns did nothing other than salary dump Jusuf Nurkic, Phoenix has fallen to 11th in the Western Conference – behind the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks – all who made moves at the deadline (whether you agree with them or not).
Now, Phoenix finds itself as a road underdog on the second night of a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets. The Suns lost by seven at home to Memphis on Tuesday despite a big game from Kevin Durant (34 points).
Houston, which has fallen out of the top four in the West after losing six of its last seven games, is hoping to right the ship before the All-Star break.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Suns vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Suns +7 (-115)
- Rockets -7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Suns: +215
- Rockets: -265
Total
- 225 (Over -112/Under -108)
Suns vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, Space City Network
- Suns record: 26-27
- Rockets record: 33-20
Suns vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets Injury Report
- Jack McVeigh – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Cody Zeller – out
- Alperen Sengun – questionable
Suns vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
This may be the best bet on the board in the prop market given the price.
Kevin Durant is shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range this season, averaging 2.4 made 3s per game. However, he’s taken a few more shots from deep as of late, clearing 2.5 made 3s in six of his last eight games.
Over that eight-game stretch, KD is averaging 3.5 made 3-balls on 7.1 attempts per game (49.1 percent from 3). He knocked down three of his four shots from deep on Tuesday night.
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-135)
The Suns rank 24th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game this season, so this is a great matchup for Amen Thompson.
Thompson is a rebounding ace from the wing, averaging 9.7 boards per game as a starter this season. Thompson had 10 boards in his last game, clearing this prop in three of his last six matchups.
Suns vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
I don’t love laying the points with Houston since it is just 3-5 this season when Fred VanVleet sits, but it’s hard not to fade this Suns team.
Phoenix slipped to 11th in the Western Conference with a loss to Memphis on Tuesday, and there are two concerning trends for the Suns, especially since Bradley Beal missed yesterday’s game and Kevin Durant has dealt with an ankle injury this month.
First off, the Suns are the worst team in the NBA against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season (2-7-1), and one has to wonder if they sit players in this game after last night’s loss.
On top of that, Phoenix is also the worst team in the NBA against the spread as a road underdog this season (3-9).
Houston certainly has some things to worry about with VanVleet out and Sengun questionable, but the Rockets also have one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA, which should keep them in this game.
I can’t trust the Suns to cover in this game, especially after they lost on Tuesday even with Durant scoring 34 points.
Pick: Rockets -7 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.