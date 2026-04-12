Suns vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12

A potential first-round playoff matchup takes place on the final day of the 2025-26 NBA regular season, as the Phoenix Suns take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference already, leading to it resting a ton of players in Friday night’s loss to Denver. Meanwhile, the Suns are locked into the No. 7 seed, giving them the top spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

This has been an awesome season for the Suns, as they blew past preseason expectations and have a real shot to be in the playoffs after missing them last season. If Phoenix loses its first play-in game and wins the second one, it would face OKC in the first round of the playoffs.

This season, the Thunder are 3-1 against Phoenix, including a win in the NBA Cup and two wins by 27 or more points. Oddsmakers have set OKC (34-6 at home) as a favorite in this matchup.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this regular-season finale.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns +5.5 (-115)

Thunder -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Suns: +185

Thunder: -225

Total

213.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Suns vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Arizona’s Family Sports

Suns record: 44-37

Thunder record: 64-17

Suns vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Mark Williams – questionable

Devin Booker – out

Dillon Brooks – out

Grayson Allen – out

Collin Gillespie – questionable

Jordan Goodwin – questionable

Jalen Green – questionable

Haywood Highsmith – questionable

Royce O’Neale – out

Thunder Injury Report

Jaylin Williams – out

Jalen Williams – out

Chet Holmgren – out

Cason Wallace – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Ajay Mitchell – out

Isaiah Joe – out

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – out

Alex Caruso – out

Isaiah Hartenstein – out

Suns vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Jared McCain OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)

McCain should get a chance to play an expanded role against Phoenix after starting and playing over 25 minutes in Friday’s loss against the Nuggets.

After a shooting slump at the end of March, McCain has now made three or more shots from beyond the arc in two of his last three games. In the last five games that he’s played 20 or more minutes, McCain has made three or more shots from beyond the arc each time.

Even against a usually tough 3-point defense, McCain is worth a look with the Thunder down most of their main rotation players.

Suns vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

Oklahoma City has one of the deepest teams in the NBA, so even with a ton of rotation players out, it may be able to build on an impressive 34-6 record at home.

Phoenix is sitting Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks, a sign that it isn’t going after this game with the No. 7 seed already locked up. If the Suns end up sitting Mark Williams, Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie, I’d much rather trust the end of OKC’s bench than the end of Phoenix’s.

The Suns don’t have nearly as much offensive firepower, and players like McCain, Aaron Wiggins and Nikola Topic could do enough to carry OKC to a win. The Thunder have simply been too good at home to fade in a game where both teams are mailing it in.

Pick: Thunder -5.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.