Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 28
The Phoenix Suns’ run for a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference hit a road block on Wednesday night, as they were blown out at home against the Boston Celtics.
Now, the Suns have a tough matchup on the road against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that is fighting for a top-six seed in the West. The Wolves swept the Suns in the first round of the playoffs last season, and they’re aiming for a season sweep in the 2024-25 campaign.
Minnesota has wins by 18, eight and three against the Suns this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown on Friday night.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Suns +8 (-115)
- Timberwolves -8 (-105)
Moneyline
- Suns: +240
- Timberwolves: -295
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Suns record: 35-38
- Timberwolves record: 41-32
Suns vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beall – out
- Jalen Bridges – out
- TyTy Washington – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Leonard Miller – out
Suns vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop bets were written before odds were released and are suggestions based on previous player performance.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER Assists
Devin Booker is averaging over seven assists per game this season, and he’s turned in three straight games with at least 10 dimes.
With Bradley Beal out of the lineup, Booker has the ball in his hands even more to orchestrate this offense. Over his last 10 games, Booker is averaging 16.3 potential assists per game.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Even though the Suns have struggled against the spread this season, they are playing better basketball as of late, ranking 12th in the NBA in net rating over their lat 10 games.
On top of that, the Suns have looked much better on defense with Ryan Dunn and Collin Gillespie in the starting lineup. Phoenix -- which is a bottom five team in defensive rating for the season -- has moved up to the top-20 in the league in defensive rating over its last 10. It's not a huge step forward, but it's allowed the Suns to win six of their last 10.
I'm not sold on them pulling off the upset in this game, but I do think they can cover an eight-point spread.
Minnesota has struggled as a home favorite this season, going just 11-21 against the spread. As good as the Wolves have played recently, winning seven of their last 10, I think Phoenix hangs around tonight.
Pick: Suns +8 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.