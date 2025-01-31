Suns vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal)
The final game of the night in the NBA features plenty of stars, as the Golden State Warriors take on the Phoenix Suns.
Oddsmakers have set the Suns as slight favorites in this game, and Phoenix has been elite when Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are both healthy, going 22-9 in the 31 games that they've played in.
However, they’ve been so bad in all other games that they’re just half a game up on the No. 11-seeded Warriors in the Western Conference standings.
Bettors can wager on this game in so many ways, and I’m eyeing three players in the prop market – including Steph Curry and Durant – for some of my favorite picks for this nationally televised game.
Let’s break them all down!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Suns vs. Warriors
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
- Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 Points (-110)
- Bradley Beal OVER 12.5 Points (-125)
Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
I’m buying Golden State star Steph Curry tonight.
So far this season, Curry is averaging 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, clearing these rebounds and assists prop in 23 of his 38 games.
With Draymond Green out, Curry’s assist numbers have made a major leap. He’s averaging 8.0 assists per game across nine games without Green, which I think makes him a value in this prop.
While the Warriors guard has not stuffed the stat sheet as much as he did earlier in the season, I’m buying low on him after a five rebound and assist showing on Wednesday. In two meetings with the Suns, Curry had 11 and 12 rebounds and assists.
Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Suns star Kevin Durant is worth a look in the prop market tonight:
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has a revenge matchup with his former team – the Golden State Warriors – on Friday.
In two games against the Warriors this season, Durant has scored 21 points (on 7-of-20 shooting) and 31 points (on 10-of-24 shooting). While KD is averaging 27.3 points per game for the season, he’s set just below that number tonight.
Durant has cleared 25.5 points in six games this month, and he’s averaging 19.2 shots per game over his last six contests. An efficient scorer (Durant is shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3), KD should be in the mix to clear this prop if his usage remains around 20 shots.
The Warriors are a top-10 defense this season, but they allowed 50 points to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earlier this week.
Bradley Beal OVER 12.5 Points (-125)
Since moving to the bench for Phoenix (10 games), Bradley Beal is averaging 14.9 points per game on 11.0 field goal attempts (4.2 3-point attempts). While he’s averaging less than his season average (16.9 points per game), Beal is still easily clearing this prop on a per-game basis.
Through those 10 games, Beal has had some ups and down, clearing 12.5 points in five of 10 games. However, he torched the Warriors earlier this season, scoring 28 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field.
There were other props I debated here – mainly Mason Plumlee OVER 5.5 rebounds – but Beal’s usage is too much to pass up.
If the star guard attempts 11-plus shots on Friday, it’s hard to see him failing to clear this prop. Even though he’s been benched, Beal is still shooting the ball well – 48.5 percent from the field, 39.0 percent from 3 – this season.
