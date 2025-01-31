Suns vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 31
Kevin Durant returns to Golden State on Friday night as the Phoenix Suns (No. 9 in the West) aim to maintain their half-game lead on the Golden State Warriors (No. 11 in the West).
Oddsmakers are expecting this to be a close game, as the Suns are set as just 1.5-point road favorites. Phoenix has been playing much better since moving Bradley Beal to the bench, winning seven of its last 10 games to get back over .500 on the season.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a statement win on Wednesday over the Oklahoma City Thunder. That win improved Golden State to 4-4 against the spread as a home underdog.
Will the Warriors pick up another win in that spot on Friday?
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, best prop bets, and my prediction for Warriors vs. Suns.
Suns vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns -1.5 (-112)
- Warriors +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Suns: -122
- Warriors: +102
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Suns record: 24-22
- Warriors record: 24-23
Suns vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- TyTy Washington – out
- Jalen Bridges – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Draymond Green – out
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Kevon Looney – available
Suns vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Suns star Kevin Durant is worth a look in the prop market tonight:
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has a revenge matchup with his former team – the Golden State Warriors – on Friday.
In two games against the Warriors this season, Durant has scored 21 points (on 7-of-20 shooting) and 31 points (on 10-of-24 shooting). While KD is averaging 27.3 points per game for the season, he’s set just below that number tonight.
Durant has cleared 25.5 points in six games this month, and he’s averaging 19.2 shots per game over his last six contests. An efficient scorer (Durant is shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3), KD should be in the mix to clear this prop if his usage remains around 20 shots.
The Warriors are a top-10 defense this season, but they allowed 50 points to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earlier this week.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
So far this season, Curry is averaging 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, clearing this prop in 23 of his 38 games.
With Draymond Green out, Curry’s assist numbers have made a major leap. He’s averaging 8.0 assists per game across nine games without Green, which I think makes him a value in this prop.
While the Warriors guard has not stuffed the stat sheet as much as he did earlier in the season, I’m buying low on him after a five rebound and assist showing on Wednesday. In two meetings with the Suns, Curry had 11 and 12 rebounds and assists.
Suns vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Suns have the worst against-the-spread record in the NBA this season, but one position that they’ve been solid in is as a road favorite.
In 11 games in that spot, Phoenix is 6-5 against the spread, and it’s only favored by 1.5 points on Friday night despite the Warriors being down both Green and Kuminga.
The Suns are 7-3 in their last 10 games, jumping up into the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. On top of that, Phoenix is 14th in net rating over that stretch – well ahead of the Warriors (21st).
Golden State’s offense has not been great in the 2024-25 season, and Curry isn’t scoring the ball at as high of a rate as we’re used to (22.3 points per game). While Steph can still carry this offense at times, the Warriors may need more against the Suns with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker both healthy.
When both stars play, Phoenix is 22-9 – one of the best marks in the NBA. I’ll gladly take the Suns as a small favorite tonight.
Pick: Suns Moneyline (-122)
