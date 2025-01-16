Suns vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 16
After losing to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns are back under .500 on the season heading into Thursday night’s matchup with the Washington Wizards.
This is an ideal bounce-back spot for the Suns – even on the road – as Washington has just six wins in 38 games and has dropped seven in a row ahead of his matchup.
Oddsmakers have set the Suns as 11-point favorites on Thursday, but it seems that they’ll be without two key rotation players. Bradley Beal is listed as doubtful for Phoenix with a left ankle sprain while Jusuf Nurkic has already been ruled out.
While this is a winnable game for the Suns, they’ve been the worst team in the NBA against the spread (13-25-1) so far this season.
So, how should we bet on Thursday night’s matchup?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite bets in the prop market, and my prediction for this interconference clash.
Suns vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns -11 (-108)
- Wizards +11 (-112)
Moneyline
- Suns: -550
- Wizards: +410
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Suns vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona Family Sports, MNMT
- Suns record: 19-20
- Wizards record: 6-32
Suns vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – doubtful
- Jusuf Nurkic – out
- TyTy Washington – out
- Collin Gillespie – out
- Jalen Bridges – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Patrick Baldwin – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
Suns vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyus Jones OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
With Bradley Beal doubtful, guard Tyus Jones should be in line for an expanded role for the Suns on Thursday night.
Jones is shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he’s made multiple shots from deep in eight of the 10 games that he’s played without Beal. Now, Jones has a great matchup against a Washington defense that is dead last in opponent points per game and 29th in opponent 3s made per contest.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Alexandre Sarr UNDER 7.5 Rebounds (-125)
Wizards rookie Alexandre Sarr is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game, and he’s only cleared 7.5 boards in 12 of his 34 games entering Thursday’s matchup against Phoenix.
While the Suns are a bottom-10 team in opponent rebounds per game, I’m not sold on Sarr having a huge game on the glass – especially since he’s played less than 30 minutes in nine of his last 10 games.
This line is a little too much of an overreaction to Jusuf Nurkic being ruled out for my liking on Thursday.
Suns vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
There is no way that I’ll bet on this tanking Washington team, but the Suns’ struggles against the spread – and overall – this season make them hard to trust when favored by so many points on Thursday.
Instead, I’m eyeing a play on the total, as the OVER is 6-2 when the Suns are favored on the road this season.
Washington is one of the worst teams in the NBA – especially on the defensive end – ranking dead last in the league in defensive rating and opponent points per game.
The Suns have also struggled defensively, ranking 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating this season. They’re even worse on the road (28th in defensive rating), which could help this young Wizards team get going on offense.
Washington is also fourth in the NBA in pace, so even if it isn’t making shots, it should turn this game into a track meet, giving the Suns plenty of chances to score.
With Washington allowing over 122 points per game this season, I feel very comfortable taking an OVER with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading the opposing offense.
Pick: OVER 231.5 (-108)
