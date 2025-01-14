Super Bowl 2025 Odds Ahead of Divisional Round (Lions Favored to Win First Super Bowl in Franchise History)
We are down to the final eight teams in the race for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions enjoyed their respective BYE weeks but will now have to hit the field to try to keep their dreams alive in the Divisional Round. A week from today, we'll have just four teams left in contention.
Let's dive into the latest odds to win Super Bowl 59.
Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Lions +275
- Chiefs +350
- Eagles +400
- Ravens +475
- Bills +550
- Rams +2200
- Commanders +2800
- Texans +5500
Five Teams a Cut Above the Rest
For the majority of the season, many people believed there were five teams that were a cut above the rest and the Super Bowl winner would come from that group. Those five teams are the Lions, Chiefs, Eagles, Ravens, and Bills. Those five teams are still alive in the Divisional Round and you can tell by the latest Super Bowl odds that the betting market believes that to be the case.
There's not much between the Super Bowl favorites in the Lions at +275 and the fifth team on the list in the Bills at +550. There's then a significant drop off before the Rams (+2200), Commanders (+2800), and Texans (+5500).
We'll see how the Divisional Round shakes up, but I expect the trend to continue this week, which will set up for an ultra-exciting Conference Championship weekend.
