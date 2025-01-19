Super Bowl 2025 Odds: Chiefs Shift to Favorite to Win Super Bowl LIX
We're halfway through the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and after Saturday's results, there has been a significant shift in the latest Super Bowl odds. The Kansas City Chiefs got past the Houston Texans and then the Washington Commanders pulled off the most shocking upset in recent playoff history, taking down the Detroit Lions.
Now, before Sunday's games kick off, the Chiefs have taken over as betting favorites to win Super Bowl 59 and become the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls.
Super Bowl Odds
- Chiefs +230
- Eagles +260
- Ravens +450
- Bills +550
- Commanders +700
- Rams +1300
Chiefs Set as Super Bowl Favorites
At +230 odds, the Chiefs are now Super Bowl favorites with an implied probability of 30.3% of winning their third straight Lombardi Trophy.
With that being said, the Philadelphia Eagles, despite not yet playing their divisional round game, are right behind them on the odds list at +260. That tells us that if the Eagles avoid an upset against the Rams on Sunday, there's a high likelihood they'll surpass the Chiefs and become the Super Bowl favorites by the end of the day.
Not only is there an argument to be made the Eagles are a better team than the Chiefs, but Philadelphia will have a far easier matchup in the conference championship compared to the AFC championship which will feature the Chiefs taking on another elite team in either the Bills or Ravens.
If the Rams are able to pull off the upset, Kansas City will likely remain Super Bowl favorites heading into conference championship weekend, but the winner of Bills vs. Ravens will be right there with them.
