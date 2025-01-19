Super Bowl 2025 Odds: Eagles Jump Past Chiefs as Favorite to Win Super Bowl LIX
After the Kansas City Chiefs were favored to win the Super Bowl following their divisional round win on Saturday, they have dropped behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX
- Philadelphia Eagles: +180
- Kansas City Chiefs: +220
- Buffalo Bills: +260
- Washington Commanders: +800
This movement makes a ton of sense since the Eagles are six-point favorites against the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are favored by just 1.5 points at home against the Buffalo Bills. In his playoff career, Patrick Mahomes is 3-0 against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, so Kansas Ctiy should be in a good spot to reach a third straight Super Bowl.
The Eagles, on the other hand, have not lost a home playoff game in the Jalen Hurts era, going 3-1 against the spread in the process in those games.
What follows is the initial story of the Chiefs moving to Super Bowl favorites after Saturday's divisional round win.
We're halfway through the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and after Saturday's results, there has been a significant shift in the latest Super Bowl odds. The Kansas City Chiefs got past the Houston Texans and then the Washington Commanders pulled off the most shocking upset in recent playoff history, taking down the Detroit Lions.
Now, before Sunday's games kick off, the Chiefs have taken over as betting favorites to win Super Bowl 59 and become the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls.
Super Bowl Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Chiefs +230
- Eagles +260
- Ravens +450
- Bills +550
- Commanders +700
- Rams +1300
Chiefs Set as Super Bowl Favorites
At +230 odds, the Chiefs are now Super Bowl favorites with an implied probability of 30.3% of winning their third straight Lombardi Trophy.
With that being said, the Philadelphia Eagles, despite not yet playing their divisional round game, are right behind them on the odds list at +260. That tells us that if the Eagles avoid an upset against the Rams on Sunday, there's a high likelihood they'll surpass the Chiefs and become the Super Bowl favorites by the end of the day.
Not only is there an argument to be made the Eagles are a better team than the Chiefs, but Philadelphia will have a far easier matchup in the conference championship compared to the AFC championship which will feature the Chiefs taking on another elite team in either the Bills or Ravens.
If the Rams are able to pull off the upset, Kansas City will likely remain Super Bowl favorites heading into conference championship weekend, but the winner of Bills vs. Ravens will be right there with them.
