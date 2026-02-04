Super Bowl 2026 Squares Game (Printable, Downloadable Super Bowl Squares Sheet for Seahawks vs. Patriots)

Super Bowl LX is set to take place in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8, and a pair of underdog teams will battle for the NFL's greatest prize.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots were both +6000 to win the Super Bowl prior to the 2025 season, but they are now one win away from football immortality. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Seahawks as 4.5-point favorites in this matchup, but New England has been the second-best team in the NFL against the spread this season.

The best part about Super Bowl LX? There is a fun way for everyone to get in on the action, no matter how much they know about football or these teams.

Of course, I'm talking about playing some Super Bowl Squares.

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events in the United States, and there are many reasons why. Some people do it for the love of the game, some are betting on it, some are in it for the commercials and others for the halftime show.

No matter your interest in the game, Super Bowl Squares is a fun way to enhance the experience of watching the Super Bowl, and it's completely random when it comes to who wins!

Here's a guide on how to play, as well as a printable Super Bowl Squares sheet to get you started!

How to Play Super Bowl Squares

Even if you aren’t well-versed in the NFL, Super Bowl Squares is a game that anyone can play, and it doesn't require any prior football knowledge to have an equal chance to win.

To play Super Bowl Squares, you need to start with a 10 by 10 grid and label it with the names of the two teams – in this case the Seahawks and Patriots – with one going across the rows and the other on the columns.

Then, you have to get the entries into the contest. People will buy a "square" on the grid for a fixed price. For this example, we’ll use $10 as the entry to get a "square."

So, if you fill all of the squares in the 10 by 10 grid, you'll have a $1,000 pot for this year's Super Bowl.

After buying a square, the person then randomly selects a location on the grid to put their name. This place will designate the score that they need to end up a winner in one of the quarters or at the end of the game.

From there, the person organizing the game will randomly draw numbers between 0-9 to place across the top of the grid and down the side.

Why a random drawing?

Well, it's important to randomly draw the numbers so contestants don’t know the number they are getting when they select their square. Since touchdowns (plus an extra point) are seven points and field goals are three points, there are certain numbers that are more advantageous to have. So, making sure that nobody knows where each number will be creates the randomness of the game, so there really is no “skill” involved.

Let's look at an example.

After drawing the random numbers for your grid, you could have numbers going across the top in this order: 2,3,9,7,1,8,0,4,6,5 and down the side in this order: 3,0,1,4,8,9,6,5,2.

At the end of every quarter, the last digit of the score for each team is plotted on the grid. So, if the end of the first quarter ends with the Seahawks leading 7-3, the square that has the Seahawks side with a seven and the Patriots side with a 3 would be the winner for that quarter.

This goes on for each quarter of the game and for the final score. Here's what a Super Bowl Squares grid will look like if it is not filled out. (You can print this to use yourself)!

Printable, Downloadable Super Bowl Squares Sheet

Super Bowl Squares Game for Seahawks vs. Patriots. | Sports Illustrated

Super Bowl Squares Winnings Breakdown

You've set up your Super Bowl Squares, people have bought boxes, so now how do you divide the winnings?

There are technically four winners when it comes to Super Bowl Squares, as one person will have the box that denotes that score at the end of each quarter.

When it comes to deciding the winnings breakdown for Super Bowl Squares, usually the winners of the first three quarters of the game are the same amount. Then, the person with the correct square for the final score will receive a bigger sum.

So, in a $1,000 pot, the breakdown could look like this:

First Quarter: $200

Second Quarter: $200

Third Quarter: $200

Full Game: $400

Since Super Bowl Bowl Squares are really just a complete random draw, it's a great game to play with people of all ages, football fandom and desire to actually lock in on the game. Because you’re not strategically picking a number or team, everyone has an equal playing field entering the game.

Best of luck to everyone who decides to enter into a Super Bowl Squares pool for Super Bowl LX!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.