Super Bowl 60 Betting Splits (Public vs. Sharp Betting on Seahawks vs. Patriots)

In almost every Super Bowl, there's a team that the majority of people are backing against the spread, and Super Bowl 60 is no different. The Seattle Seahawks have been the popular side to bet on, evidenced by the fact that the line opened at Seahawks -3.5 and then it was quickly bet up to Seahawks -4.5, which is where it's remained since last week.

You can find my best bets for this game in my article 60 Bets for Super Bowl 60. In this article, we're going to dive into the betting splits to find which side the people are betting on at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let's take a look.

Super Bowl 60 Betting Splits

The numbers below are subject to change

Moneyline:

Patriots +190 (55%)

Seahawks -230 (45%)

Spread:

Patriots +4.5 (33%)

Seahawks -4.5 (67%)

Total:

OVER 45.5 (47%)

UNDER 45.5 (53%)

The most lopsided bet is the Seahawks to cover the 4.5-point spread, which has received 67% of the money. Only 33% of the money bet on the spread is on the Patriots. With that being said, the Patriots have received more money on the moneyline at 55%, compared to the Seahawks' moneyline at 45%.

That's not surprising, as bettors tend to bet on underdogs on the moneyline when it's a relatively short spread, instead of taking the points. Whereas bettors will typically lay the points on the favorite instead of getting a much smaller payout by betting on the moneyline.

It is a bit surprising to see more money on the UNDER 45.5 (53%), compared to the OVER (47%). The betting public doesn't like to root for the UNDER, so the OVER, which is a much more fun bet to cheer for, is often the heavier-bet side. The fact that the majority of money is on the UNDER shows that bettors heavily lean toward this being a defensive battle and a low-scoring affair. I expect more money to come in on the OVER as we approach kickoff and a higher percentage of the general public places their bets.

