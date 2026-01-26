Super Bowl 60 MVP Opening Odds (Sam Darnold, Drake Maye Favored to Win MVP)

Super Bowl 60 is nearly here.

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks defeated NFC West rivals in each of their two playoff games to take the NFC Championship and advance to the Super Bowl, while Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to three postseason wins thus far.

Both quarterbacks have had strong playoffs and will be integral to their team’s success in the Super Bowl, so it’s no surprise that they’re the two early favorites in the betting odds for Super Bowl MVP.

In the league’s history, quarterbacks have been named Super Bowl MVP 34 times. That’s by far the most, ahead of wide receiver (8), running back (7), and then linebacker (4), defensive end (2), and safety (2) the only other positions to win it multiple times.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds to be named Super Bowl 60 MVP ahead of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Super Bowl 60 MVP Odds: Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold: +130

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +550

Kenneth Walker III: +600

Rashid Shaheed: +2800

Drew Lock: +7500

Ernest Jones IV: +7500

Nick Emmanwori: +7500

Devon Witherspoon: +9000

Cooper Kupp: +9000

Jason Myers: +9000

AJ Barner: +9000

DeMarcus Lawrence: +9000

The Seahawks are -230 favorites, so the option of getting their quarterback at +130 to win Super Bowl MVP is enticing. Quarterbacks usually win, and Darnold had a big game against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. That doesn’t factor into Super Bowl MVP, but he showed that he can put up numbers in a big game (346 yards, three touchdowns) after throwing for just 124 yards in a blowout win over the 49ers.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has come up big for the Seahawks all year long, but he’d likely need at least 100 or 150 yards plus a few touchdowns to overshadow Darnold for Super Bowl MVP, so that’s a pass at +550.

Kenneth Walker III is the first non-quarterback I’d consider. He has four touchdowns in the playoffs, and if he scores two in a low-scoring game, it could be his. However, a running back hasn’t won Super Bowl MVP in nearly 30 years since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl 32.

Going down the list, a defensive player could come out of nowhere with a few turnovers or a touchdown to steal it in a low-scoring game. Ernest Jones IV has an interception and forced fumble in the playoffs, and DeMarcus Lawrence has three forced fumbles plus two sacks in two postseason games.

Super Bowl 60 MVP Odds: New England Patriots

Drake Maye: +235

Rhamondre Stevenson: +2500

Marcus Jones: +5500

Stefon Diggs: +6000

TreVeyon Henderson: +7500

It’s Drake Maye or nothing for me for Super Bowl MVP if the Patriots win. He has the only rushing touchdown of the playoffs for New England, and he spreads the ball around in the offense so there won’t be a wide receiver to have a big enough game to overshadow him.

Marcus Jones already has an interception for a touchdown and a forced fumble, so maybe he can sneak in there if he does that again, but +5500 isn’t long enough for me.

