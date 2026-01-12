Super Bowl 60 Odds: Patriots, Bills Lead AFC; Bears and 49ers Disrespected?
There is just one spot up for grabs in the divisional round, as the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Houston Texans on Monday night as they look to build on a crazy wild card weekend.
Four games were decided by one score between Saturday and Sunday, with only the New England Patriots winning by multiple scores in a defensive game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
A couple of higher seeds (Philadelphia, Carolina and Jacksonville) have been knocked out of the playoffs, but the Panthers were dead last in the Super Bowl odds entering the wild card round. The losses by Philly and Jacksonville have caused quite a shake up ahead of the divisional round, although the top two teams remain the same.
Here’s a quick reset of the odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy before Monday night’s Steelers-Texans clash.
Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX
- Seattle Seahawks: +275
- Los Angeles Rams: +310
- New England Patriots: +550
- Buffalo Bills: +600
- Denver Broncos: +700
- Houston Texans: +1200
- Chicago Bears: +1600
- San Francisco 49ers: +2000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +6000
Patriots Have Best Super Bowl Odds Amongst AFC Teams
Even though they didn’t win in dominant fashion on Sunday night, the Patriots are now the favorite to win the Super Bowl out of the AFC.
New England will take on the winner of the Houston-Pittsburgh game in the divisional round, and it is coming off a great defensive showing, holding the Chargers to just three points.
Drake Maye shook off some early postseason jitters to lead a big second half touchdown drive, and New England may have the easiest path of any team to the AFC title game – especially if Pittsburgh wins on Monday night.
Bills Skyrocket in Latest Super Bowl Odds
Josh Allen and the Bills upset the Jaguars on wild card weekend, and they were momentarily the favorite to win the AFC.
However, Buffalo is now just behind New England at +600 to win the Super Bowl, up from +1000 last week.
Allen put the Bills on his back in the fourth quarter, delivering timely throws and some big running plays to lead Buffalo to an upset win. After being favored early in the week, the Bills closed as 1.5-point underdogs on Sunday in Jacksonville.
Now, the Bills will aim to knock the Denver Broncos out of the playoffs for the second season in a row. Denver, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, is +700 to win the Super Bowl and is a +105 underdog at home in the divisional round.
49ers Disrespected in Latest Super Bowl Odds
The San Francisco 49ers keep suffering major injuries – George Kittle tore his Achilles on Sunday – but they also keep finding ways to win.
San Fran upset the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, advancing to the divisional round where they’ll play the Seattle Seahawks for the third time this season.
Seattle is favored to win the Super Bowl at +275, and it did knock off the 49ers in Week 18 with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line.
However, it feels like the betting market is underrating this San Francisco team that has just one loss since Brock Purdy returned from a toe injury. The 49ers are +2000 to win the Super Bowl and are massive 7.5-point underdogs in the divisional round.
Can they pull off yet another upset? If you believe they can, this +2000 number is a serious bargain.
Don’t Count Out Bears in Super Bowl Conversation
The Chicago Bears keep pulling off last-minute comebacks, and they could be undervalued as 3.5-point home underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams.
Chicago did improve from +2200 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl after beating the Green Bay Packers, and now it takes on a Rams defense that was diced up by Bryce Young in the wild card round.
Caleb Williams and the Bears have constantly won close games, and they may be able to hang around with a Rams team that has not looked nearly as dominant over the last five or so weeks. Both Chicago and San Francisco are intriguing at their current prices since the betting market seems to be expecting a Seahawks-Rams NFC title game.
