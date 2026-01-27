Super Bowl Coin Toss Opening Odds: Recent History Points to Heads

"Betting on a coin flip" is a popular term in the world of sports gambling to describe betting on an event that has a projected 50/50 outcome, but at the Super Bowl, that saying becomes literal.

There is an almost endless amount of prop bets to place on football's biggest game, but for some reason, betting on the pre-game coin flip is one of the most popular. There's very little to talk about the coin, as it's as true of a 50/50 bet you'll ever place, but sportsbooks have released odds on it for Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Super Bowl 60 Coin Flip Odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Tails -103

Heads -103

Who will Win the Coin Toss?

Seahawks -103

Patriots -103

If you're going to bet on the coin toss, the most important thing to do is to try to find a sportsbook that offers true 50-50 odds of +100 on both sides. Some sportsbooks will offer it as a promotion with a maximum bet amount, while others will offer it with their usual limits.

If you can't find +100 odds on both sides, -103 odds on both sides isn't a bad offer by Caesars. They're also offering -103 odds if you'd prefer to bet on which team wins the coin toss.

Heads and tails have alternated each of the past four years. It was heads at Super Bowl 56, tails at Super Bowl 57, heads at Super Bowl 58, then tails at Super Bowl 59. If that back-and-forth trend continues, heads could be the play this year.

Of course, no trends or research could be done to help predict which side the coin will land on. It's nothing but a coin flip, after all.

