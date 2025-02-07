Super Bowl DraftKings Promo Code: Get a Guaranteed $200 in Bonus Bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Super Bowl 59 is finally here. This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs look to make history with an unprecedented three-peat when they battle the Philadelphia Eagles. The Big Game goes down in the Big Easy at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA, at 6:30 PM ET.
To celebrate the occasion, DraftKings is offering new customers $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for just a $5 wager. There is no Super Bowl DraftKings promo code required.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the DraftKings Big Game offer
This Big Game bonus falls into the ‘no-brainer’ category, but there are still some terms and conditions to be aware of. Here’s everything you need to know:
- New customers must deposit a minimum of $5 and place a $5 wager on any Super Bowl betting market.
- Win or lose, DraftKings will award you with $200 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets are issued as eight $25 credits and must be used within seven days of issuance.
- Bonus bets are non-withdrawable wagers, so if you win, you’ll win the profit but not the $25 stake.
- No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim this offer.
DraftKings’ welcome offer is as simple as it gets and a great way for you to beef up your bankroll on Super Bowl Sunday. Just place a $5 wager, sit back, and watch the bonus bets roll in.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
The DK welcome bonus is a wonderful way to kick things off, but there’s plenty more where that came from. To gear up for the biggest betting day of the year, DraftKings has stocked its cupboards with an array of Super Bowl bonuses and bets for existing users. Here’s a sample of what you will find:
- Super Bowl 59 Touchdown Bet Match: Bet on any Super Bowl touchdown prop and receive a bonus bet equal to your stake (bet limitations apply).
- Bet any Super Bowl TD prop for a share of $5M in bonus bets: If your TD prop is the longest of the game, you’ll get your piece of a very big pie.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Claiming the DraftKings welcome offer is easier than making a first down on a Tush Push. Follow the simple steps below to reach paydirt.
- Register: Click on any link on this page to sign up at DraftKings. Your personal information will be required to verify your account.
- Make a deposit: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate the DraftKings welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Place an initial wager of $5 or more on any Super Bowl betting market.
- Use your bonus: You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets (eight $25 credits), which must be used within seven days.
Compare Super Bowl betting promos
We always say the more, the merrier when it comes to welcome bonuses. Check out these other lucrative offers from leading U.S. sportsbooks.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
Super Bowl Betting Promo
Promo Code
SI1500
SICZR1000
No code required
No code required
Bonus Form
1 or 5 bonus bets
1 bonus bet
$200 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
Minimum Deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum Bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to Use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.