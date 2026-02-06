Super Bowl Gatorade Bath Color Odds, Prop Bet Prediction, Pick and History
It’s Super Bowl season, which means it’s time for props on everything you can imagine in the game. One of the novelty props that has become quite popular in recent years is which color the Gatorade dumped on the winning head coach will be.
Last year, the Eagles gave Nick Sirianni a bath of yellow/lime Gatorade, which was also used by Philadelphia back in 2018.
The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have won Super Bowls in the modern era, with the Patriots dumping blue gatorade on Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll getting doused in orange Gatorade by the Seahawks.
Let’s take a look at the odds and try to make an educated prediction on what the Gatorade bath color will be for Super Bowl 60.
Super Bowl 60 Gatorade Color Odds
- Orange +220
- Yellow/Lime or Green +260
- Blue +260
- Purple +800
- Red/Pink +1100
- Water/Clear +1200
Super Bowl Gatorade Color History
The history of the color of the Gatorade bath for the winning coach goes back to Super Bowl 35. The Seahawks are favored to win the game, so it makes sense that orange, the color they used in their last Super Bowl victory, is the favorite in the betting odds.
The Patriots last used blue, which isn’t too far behind in the odds.
Super Bowl
Winning Team
Gatorade Color
Super Bowl 59
Eagles
Yellow
Super Bowl 58
Chiefs
Purple
Super Bowl 57
Chiefs
Purple
Super Bowl 56
Rams
Blue
Super Bowl 55
Buccaneers
Blue
Super Bowl 54
Chiefs
Orange
Super Bowl 53
Patriots
Blue
Super Bowl 52
Eagles
Yellow
Super Bowl 51
Patriots
None
Super Bowl 50
Broncos
Orange
Super Bowl 49
Patriots
Blue
Super Bowl 48
Seahawks
Orange
Super Bowl 47
Ravens
None
Super Bowl 46
Giants
Purple
Super Bowl 45
Packers
Orange
Super Bowl 44
Saints
Orange
Super Bowl 43
Steelers
Yellow
Super Bowl 42
Giants
Clear
Super Bowl 41
Colts
Clear
Super Bowl 40
Steelers
Clear
Super Bowl 39
Patriots
Clear
Super Bowl 38
Patriots
None
Super Bowl 37
Buccaneers
Purple
Super Bowl 36
Patriots
None
Super Bowl 35
Ravens
Yellow
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Frequency
Color
Times Used Since Super Bowl 35
Orange
5
Purple
4
Clear
4
Blue
4
Yellow
4
None
4
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prediction
Orange is a classic color, and it’s what Seattle used last decade for Pete Caroll’s Gatorade bath. It still leads the way with five uses, although it can be tied if the Seahawks or Patriots opt for one of the other colors in Super Bowl 60.
There may be some value, if you can call it that, on blue at +260, but maybe the Patriots would want to use a new Gatorade color with a new coach and quarterback if they were to win Super Bowl 60.
Those two seem like the best bets, though, and I’ll settle on the chalk pick of orange.
