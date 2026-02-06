Super Bowl Gatorade Bath Color Odds, Prop Bet Prediction, Pick and History

It’s Super Bowl season, which means it’s time for props on everything you can imagine in the game. One of the novelty props that has become quite popular in recent years is which color the Gatorade dumped on the winning head coach will be.

Last year, the Eagles gave Nick Sirianni a bath of yellow/lime Gatorade, which was also used by Philadelphia back in 2018.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have won Super Bowls in the modern era, with the Patriots dumping blue gatorade on Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll getting doused in orange Gatorade by the Seahawks.

Let’s take a look at the odds and try to make an educated prediction on what the Gatorade bath color will be for Super Bowl 60.

Super Bowl 60 Gatorade Color Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Orange +220

Yellow/Lime or Green +260

Blue +260

Purple +800

Red/Pink +1100

Water/Clear +1200

Super Bowl Gatorade Color History

The history of the color of the Gatorade bath for the winning coach goes back to Super Bowl 35. The Seahawks are favored to win the game, so it makes sense that orange, the color they used in their last Super Bowl victory, is the favorite in the betting odds.

The Patriots last used blue, which isn’t too far behind in the odds.

Super Bowl Winning Team Gatorade Color Super Bowl 59 Eagles Yellow Super Bowl 58 Chiefs Purple Super Bowl 57 Chiefs Purple Super Bowl 56 Rams Blue Super Bowl 55 Buccaneers Blue Super Bowl 54 Chiefs Orange Super Bowl 53 Patriots Blue Super Bowl 52 Eagles Yellow Super Bowl 51 Patriots None Super Bowl 50 Broncos Orange Super Bowl 49 Patriots Blue Super Bowl 48 Seahawks Orange Super Bowl 47 Ravens None Super Bowl 46 Giants Purple Super Bowl 45 Packers Orange Super Bowl 44 Saints Orange Super Bowl 43 Steelers Yellow Super Bowl 42 Giants Clear Super Bowl 41 Colts Clear Super Bowl 40 Steelers Clear Super Bowl 39 Patriots Clear Super Bowl 38 Patriots None Super Bowl 37 Buccaneers Purple Super Bowl 36 Patriots None Super Bowl 35 Ravens Yellow

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Frequency

Color Times Used Since Super Bowl 35 Orange 5 Purple 4 Clear 4 Blue 4 Yellow 4 None 4

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prediction

Orange is a classic color, and it’s what Seattle used last decade for Pete Caroll’s Gatorade bath. It still leads the way with five uses, although it can be tied if the Seahawks or Patriots opt for one of the other colors in Super Bowl 60.

There may be some value, if you can call it that, on blue at +260, but maybe the Patriots would want to use a new Gatorade color with a new coach and quarterback if they were to win Super Bowl 60.

Those two seem like the best bets, though, and I’ll settle on the chalk pick of orange.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

