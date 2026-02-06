SI

Super Bowl Gatorade Bath Color Odds, Prop Bet Prediction, Pick and History

Orange is the betting favorite to be the Gatorade bath color for Super Bowl 60.
Orange is the betting favorite to be the Gatorade bath color for Super Bowl 60.
Orange is the betting favorite to be the Gatorade bath color for Super Bowl 60.

It’s Super Bowl season, which means it’s time for props on everything you can imagine in the game. One of the novelty props that has become quite popular in recent years is which color the Gatorade dumped on the winning head coach will be.

Last year, the Eagles gave Nick Sirianni a bath of yellow/lime Gatorade, which was also used by Philadelphia back in 2018.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have won Super Bowls in the modern era, with the Patriots dumping blue gatorade on Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll getting doused in orange Gatorade by the Seahawks.

Let’s take a look at the odds and try to make an educated prediction on what the Gatorade bath color will be for Super Bowl 60.

Super Bowl 60 Gatorade Color Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Orange +220
  • Yellow/Lime or Green +260
  • Blue +260
  • Purple +800
  • Red/Pink +1100
  • Water/Clear +1200

Super Bowl Gatorade Color History

The history of the color of the Gatorade bath for the winning coach goes back to Super Bowl 35. The Seahawks are favored to win the game, so it makes sense that orange, the color they used in their last Super Bowl victory, is the favorite in the betting odds.

The Patriots last used blue, which isn’t too far behind in the odds.

Super Bowl

Winning Team

Gatorade Color

Super Bowl 59

Eagles

Yellow

Super Bowl 58

Chiefs

Purple

Super Bowl 57

Chiefs

Purple

Super Bowl 56

Rams

Blue

Super Bowl 55

Buccaneers

Blue

Super Bowl 54

Chiefs

Orange

Super Bowl 53

Patriots

Blue

Super Bowl 52

Eagles

Yellow

Super Bowl 51

Patriots

None

Super Bowl 50

Broncos

Orange

Super Bowl 49

Patriots

Blue

Super Bowl 48

Seahawks

Orange

Super Bowl 47

Ravens

None

Super Bowl 46

Giants

Purple

Super Bowl 45

Packers

Orange

Super Bowl 44

Saints

Orange

Super Bowl 43

Steelers

Yellow

Super Bowl 42

Giants

Clear

Super Bowl 41

Colts

Clear

Super Bowl 40

Steelers

Clear

Super Bowl 39

Patriots

Clear

Super Bowl 38

Patriots

None

Super Bowl 37

Buccaneers

Purple

Super Bowl 36

Patriots

None

Super Bowl 35

Ravens

Yellow

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Frequency

Color

Times Used Since Super Bowl 35

Orange

5

Purple

4

Clear

4

Blue

4

Yellow

4

None

4

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prediction

Orange is a classic color, and it’s what Seattle used last decade for Pete Caroll’s Gatorade bath. It still leads the way with five uses, although it can be tied if the Seahawks or Patriots opt for one of the other colors in Super Bowl 60.

There may be some value, if you can call it that, on blue at +260, but maybe the Patriots would want to use a new Gatorade color with a new coach and quarterback if they were to win Super Bowl 60.

Those two seem like the best bets, though, and I’ll settle on the chalk pick of orange.

Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

