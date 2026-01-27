Super Bowl Gatorade Color Opening Odds: Orange Favored Despite Recent History

We are less than two weeks away from Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, and the seemingly endless list of props available to bet on for the big game is starting to take form.

One of the most popular novelty bets to place for the Super Bowl is the color of Gatorade that's dumped on the winning coach. FanDuel Sportsbook has already released the odds for what color Gatorade will be used, so let's take a look.

Super Bowl 60 Gatorade Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Orange +220

Yellow/Lime or Green +260

Blue +260

Purple +800

Red/Pink +1100

Water/Clear +1200

FanDuel has orange Gatorade set as the betting favorite, despite not much recent history to back that up. Orange Gatorade hasn't been dumped on the winning coach since 2020, when the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Last year, it was yellow/lime that was dumped on Philadelphia Eagles' head coach, Nick Sirianni. It was the first time since 2018 that yellow was used, ironically, the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

It's worth noting it was blue Gatorade that was used the last time that the Patriots won the Super Bowl and orange Gatorade when the Seahawks won Super Bowl 48.

According to FanDuel, if there is no Gatorade shower on the winning coach, all bets will be void.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.