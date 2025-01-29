Super Bowl MVP Bet Placed on Unexpected Eagles Player Could Win Over $500K
The Super Bowl is the biggest betting event of the season, and with that comes some interesting money making opportunities for sports bettors. Even if it's a bit out of the ordinary.
One bettor at Caesars Sportsbook is counting on Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott to play a pivotal role on Super Bowl Sunday, betting on the veteran to win Super Bowl MVP at astronomically long odds.
Elliott was listed at 1000-1 to win Super Bowl MVP, one of the longest shots on the board in a game that features stars like Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. However, on this bet, and possibly more, he is now 200-1 to win the award.
As Ben Fawkes notes, no kicker has ever won Super Bowl MVP, even if the likes of Harrison Butker in Super Bowl 58 and Rams kicker Greg Zurelien in Super 53, among others, were in the mix for the award early on.
A longshot bet has a big payout, and the odds are likely even longer given Elliott's struggles in the postseason. The kicker missed two extra points in the Eagles divisional round win against the Rams as well as a long field goal against the Commanders in the NFC title game.
For now, here are the odds for Super Bowl 59 MVP.
Super Bowl MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +110
- Saquon Barkley: +220
- Jalen Hurts: +380
- Travis Kelce: +1600
- Xavier Worthy: +2500
- A.J. Brown: +2800
- DeVonta Smith: +5000
- Kareem Hunt: +6000
- Chris Jones: +6600
- Jalen Carter: +7500
- Zack Baun: +9000
- George Karlaftis: +10000
- Isiah Pacheco: +10000
- DeAndre Hopkins: +15000
- Harrison Butker: +15000
- Jake Elliott: +20000
