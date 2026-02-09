SI

Jason Myers Super Bowl MVP Odds Skyrocket After 3 First Half Field Goals

Iain MacMillan|
Jason Myers is up to +1800 to win Super Bowl MVP after three first half field goals.
Jason Myers is up to +1800 to win Super Bowl MVP after three first half field goals. | Steven-Imagn Images

In this story:

Seattle SeahawksNew England Patriots

Could a kicker actually win Super Bowl MVP? It's never happened in the history of the Super Bowl, but at halftime of Super Bowl 60, it's a very real possibility.

Neither offense has done much to move the ball down the field; no touchdowns have been scored, and there hasn't been a single defensive player on either team to make a huge impact with a turnover or multiple sacks. That leaves the Seahawks kicker, Jason Myers, who is 3-for-3 in field goals heading into the second half to give the Seahawks a 9-0 lead.

As a result, his odds to win Super Bowl MVP have skyrocketed.

Super Bowl MVP Odds at Halftime

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Kenneth Walker +110
  • Sam Darnold +210
  • Drake Maye +650
  • Jason Myers +1800
  • JSN +1900
  • Cooper Kupp +2000
  • Devon Witherspoon +3000
  • Rhamondre Stevenson +3500
  • Rashid Shaheed +5500
  • AJ Barner +7000
  • Ernest Jones IV +7000
  • Derick Hall +7000

Jason Myers had +9000 odds to win Super Bowl MVP heading into the game. He's now down to +1800, an implied probability of 5.26%. He's still a long shot, but if the second half mimics the first and he's able to kick three more field goals without any offensive or defensive player making a big impact, it'd be hard not to give the award to a kicker for the first time in Super Bowl history.

Kenneth Walker III is the halftime favorite at +110, an implied probability of 47.62%.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published | Modified
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Share on XFollow iainmacbets
Home/Betting