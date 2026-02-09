Jason Myers Super Bowl MVP Odds Skyrocket After 3 First Half Field Goals
In this story:
Could a kicker actually win Super Bowl MVP? It's never happened in the history of the Super Bowl, but at halftime of Super Bowl 60, it's a very real possibility.
Neither offense has done much to move the ball down the field; no touchdowns have been scored, and there hasn't been a single defensive player on either team to make a huge impact with a turnover or multiple sacks. That leaves the Seahawks kicker, Jason Myers, who is 3-for-3 in field goals heading into the second half to give the Seahawks a 9-0 lead.
As a result, his odds to win Super Bowl MVP have skyrocketed.
Super Bowl MVP Odds at Halftime
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kenneth Walker +110
- Sam Darnold +210
- Drake Maye +650
- Jason Myers +1800
- JSN +1900
- Cooper Kupp +2000
- Devon Witherspoon +3000
- Rhamondre Stevenson +3500
- Rashid Shaheed +5500
- AJ Barner +7000
- Ernest Jones IV +7000
- Derick Hall +7000
Jason Myers had +9000 odds to win Super Bowl MVP heading into the game. He's now down to +1800, an implied probability of 5.26%. He's still a long shot, but if the second half mimics the first and he's able to kick three more field goals without any offensive or defensive player making a big impact, it'd be hard not to give the award to a kicker for the first time in Super Bowl history.
Kenneth Walker III is the halftime favorite at +110, an implied probability of 47.62%.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets