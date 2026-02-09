Jason Myers Super Bowl MVP Odds Skyrocket After 3 First Half Field Goals

Could a kicker actually win Super Bowl MVP? It's never happened in the history of the Super Bowl, but at halftime of Super Bowl 60, it's a very real possibility.

Neither offense has done much to move the ball down the field; no touchdowns have been scored, and there hasn't been a single defensive player on either team to make a huge impact with a turnover or multiple sacks. That leaves the Seahawks kicker, Jason Myers, who is 3-for-3 in field goals heading into the second half to give the Seahawks a 9-0 lead.

As a result, his odds to win Super Bowl MVP have skyrocketed.

Super Bowl MVP Odds at Halftime

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kenneth Walker +110

Sam Darnold +210

Drake Maye +650

Jason Myers +1800

JSN +1900

Cooper Kupp +2000

Devon Witherspoon +3000

Rhamondre Stevenson +3500

Rashid Shaheed +5500

AJ Barner +7000

Ernest Jones IV +7000

Derick Hall +7000

Jason Myers had +9000 odds to win Super Bowl MVP heading into the game. He's now down to +1800, an implied probability of 5.26%. He's still a long shot, but if the second half mimics the first and he's able to kick three more field goals without any offensive or defensive player making a big impact, it'd be hard not to give the award to a kicker for the first time in Super Bowl history.

Kenneth Walker III is the halftime favorite at +110, an implied probability of 47.62%.

