Super Bowl Odds For Every Team Before the 2025 NFL Draft (Chiefs And Lions Drop, Rams Rise)
While most fans are focused on who their team will pick in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft, everyone should look at the betting odds to understand where Vegas believes their squad stands now and after the draft.
There are a few surprises following the Super Bowl, including oddsmakers lowering the Chiefs' and Lions' odds of winning it all next year.
The Eagles remain the betting favorite to repeat, holding +600 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. They were +650 in the immediate aftermath of their victory over the Chiefs, but those odds have shortened since.
The Ravens are second in the odds at +700 on FanDuel. Those are the same odds they had after the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson is still seeking his first Super Bowl appearance.
The Bills, who lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship last season, were at +700 at FanDuel after the Super Bowl, but are now +750, third on the oddsboard.
The Chiefs are the biggest mover of the top teams so far. They were +700 at FanDuel after their bid for a threepeat fell short, tied for the second-best odds. Now they’re +850, fourth on the oddsboard and third in the AFC behind the Ravens and Bills.
The Lions also saw their odds stumble. They were +900 at FanDuel, but are now +1000. That leaves them in fifth on the oddsboard.
The Rams are the biggest winners so far. They were +2800 at FanDuel, but now are +1700 to win the 2025 Super Bowl. They nearly upset the Eagles in the playoffs and signed WR Davante Adams in free agency to replace Cooper Kupp.
The teams with the first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans, Browns and Giants, respectively, have some of the worst odds to win. The Titans are +17000 while the Giants and Browns are +20000. No matter who they draft, they’ll likely remain bottom feeders.
Super Bowl odds will move throughout the offseason based on acquisitions and injuries. It’s always important to keep track of them as they’re informative to fans.
Let’s get into the odds now, which come from FanDuel.
2025 Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL team
- Philadelphia Eagles +600
- Baltimore Ravens +700
- Buffalo Bills +750
- Kansas City Chiefs +850
- Detroit Lions +1000
- Los Angeles Rams +1700
- Cincinnati Bengals +1800
- Washington Commanders +1900
- Green Bay Packers +2100
- San Francisco 49ers +2500
- Minnesota Vikings +2600
- Los Angeles Chargers +2800
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2900
- Houston Texans +3100
- Denver Broncos +3400
- Chicago Bears +3600
- Pittsburgh Steelers +4500
- Dallas Cowboys +5000
- Arizona Cardinals +5000
- Miami Dolphins +5500
- Seattle Seahawks +6500
- New England Patriots +6500
- Atlanta Falcons +6500
- Jacksonville Jaguars +7500
- Indianapolis Colts +7500
- Las Vegas Raiders +10000
- Carolina Panthers +11000
- Tennessee Titans +17000
- Cleveland Browns +20000
- New York Giants +20000
- New Orleans Saints +20000
- New York Jets +20000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.