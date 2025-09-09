Super Bowl Odds Shakeup as Bills and Packers Soar at FanDuel in NFL Week 2
There’s a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl heading into NFL Week 2. All it took to shake up the odds was an epic meltdown by the previous favorite in Week 1.
The Buffalo Bills are now +650 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win their first Lombardi Trophy, the shortest odds on the board. They staged a 15-point comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in the last four minutes of their Sunday night game, aided by several miscues from Baltimore.
The Ravens, meanwhile, were formally tied with the Bills as the betting favorite entering the first week of the regular season at +700 on FD. They are now +750 to win the Super Bowl, third on the board.
Despite the loss, they looked dominant for 44 minutes of play and, coupled with the Chiefs' disappointing performance against the Chargers, are still seen as the second top contender in the AFC.
The Packers were among the biggest movers up the oddsboard. They were +1200 at FD coming into the week, but after a dominant defensive performance in their win over the Lions they are now +850, the fourth betting favorite. The Lions are now +1900 to win the Super Bowl.
The Eagles beat the Cowboys in Week 1 and are +700 at FD. They were +750 entering Week 1.
The Chiefs were among the biggest movers down. They were +850 coming into Week 1, but are now +1000. The Chargers, who carved up the Chiefs defense in their win, moved from +2500 to +2000 at FD.
Here are how the full odds look entering Week 2 at DraftKings.
NFL Super Bowl Odds Entering Week 2
- Buffalo Bills +650
- Philadelphia Eagles +700
- Baltimore Ravens +750
- Green Bay Packers +850
- Kansas City Chiefs +1000
- Detroit Lions +1900
- Los Angeles Rams +1900
- San Francisco 49ers +1900
- Los Angeles Chargers +2000
- Washington Commanders +2000
- Cincinnati Bengals +2000
- Denver Broncos +2500
- Minnesota Vikings +2500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500
- Houston Texans +2700
- Arizona Cardinals +3500
- Pittsburgh Steelers +4500
- Jacksonville Jaguars +5000
- Chicago Bears +5000
- Indianapolis Colts +6500
- Dallas Cowboys +7000
- Seattle Seahawks +8000
- New England Patriots +8000
- Atlanta Falcons +8000
- Las Vegas Raiders +10000
- Miami Dolphins +12500
- Carolina Panthers +12500
- Tennessee Titans +20000
- New York Giants +22500
- New York Jets +25000
- Cleveland Browns +40000
- New Orleans Saints +40000
