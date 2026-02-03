Super Bowl Underdogs All-Time ATS Record (Underdogs Have Been a Smart Bet in Recent History)

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are set to face off in Super Bowl 60, 11 years after the two franchises met in Super Bowl 49.

The Seahawks were 1-point favorites in the first Super Bowl meeting, and now they're even bigger favorites in the rematch. Seattle is set as a 4.5-point favorite ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

While that may make Patriots fans nervous, recent history is on their side. Underdogs have dominated from a betting perspective over the past number of years. Let's take a look at the numbers.

Super Bowl Underdog History

Underdogs have gone 5-0 ATS in the last five Super Bowls

Underdogs have gone 4-1 straight up in the last five Super Bowls

Underdogs are 24-29-2 against the spread in Super Bowl history

Underdogs are 20-37 straight up in Super Bowl history

Underdogs are 15-7 ATS in Super Bowls dating back to 2003

Underdogs of three points or more at 9-2 ATS since 2003

The Seahawks originally opened as 3.5-point favorites at the conclusion of Championship Sunday, but the line shifted quickly to Seahawks -4.5. Some places had Seattle as high as a 5-point favorite, but it seems like the betting market has settled at 4.5 for the time being.

Underdogs have covered the spread in the Super Bowl for five straight years. They went 4-1 outright in that stretch, with the only outlier being the Rams, who won, but didn't cover as 4.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The most recent favorite to win and cover is the Chiefs in 2020, who won and covered as 1.5-point favorites against the 49ers. The last favorite of a field goal or more to both win and cover the spread is the Green Bay Packers, who won and covered as 3-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

The Patriots were underdogs in the Super Bowl twice in the Tom Brady era. They were 14.5-point underdogs to the Rams in Super Bowl 36 and 1-point underdogs to the Seahawks in Super Bowl 49. The Patriots won both those games outright.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

