Sweden vs. Finland Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group B

Most people think of Canada and the USA as the biggest rivalry in international hockey, but Sweden and Finland give them a run for their money.

Finland and Sweden both had disappointing starts to the Olympics, but in much different ways. Finland was upset by Slovakia to open the tournament, and while Sweden struggled more than expected against Italy, it ultimately came away with a 5-2 win while outshooting the Italians 60-22 in the game.

Sweden has a chance to take a huge lead in Group A, and Finland is looking for its first win of the Olympics.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Sweden vs. Finland in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group B on Friday, Feb. 13.

Sweden vs. Finland Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Sweden: -1.5 (+140)

Finland: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline

Sweden: -198

Finland: +164

Total

5.5 (Over +114/Under -135)

Sweden vs. Finland How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 13

Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): Peacock (Streaming Only)

Sweden record: 1-0

Finland record: 0-1

Sweden vs. Finland Prediction and Pick

These European countries know each other well, and always seem to play close games. Last year at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Finland took down Sweden 4-3 in overtime in a back-and-forth affair.

The stakes are a bit higher at the Olympics, and the Finns are also missing a key piece in Aleksander Barkov. They felt the effects of that in the opening loss to Slovakie, while Sweden continued to push the pace against a lackluster Italian team that gave them all they had.

My eyes immediately go to the underdog on the puck line in this game, and -166 isn’t too much juice to pay. It’s obviously not ideal, and I may look to parlay it with the under, but this is going to be a close game.

If Finland is able to learn from its mistakes against Slovakia, they could very well win this game outright. In fact, that’s the only way I would play this game if you want to bet on the moneyline. I’m not going to lay nearly -200 in a matchup like this one.

As for the total, the UNDER would have to be the play. This could very well be a 1-1 or 2-2 game through regulation, so the DRAW on the 60 minute line at +310 could be worth a sprinkle.

But as for my best bet, it has to be Finland +1.5 (-166). They could win this outright, and there isn’t too much separating these rivals.

Pick: Finland +1.5 (-166)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.