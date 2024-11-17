Is Tank Bigsby Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Lions)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out running back Tank Bigsby (ankle) for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Jacksonville is a massive underdog in this game, and with the team’s bye week looming in Week 12, it didn’t make much sense to rush Bigsby back from his ankle injury after he left Week 10 and did not return.
With the second-year running back sidelined, veteran Travis Etienne Jr. will once again assume the lead duties in the backfield after he missed time this season with shoulder and hamstring injuries.
Last week, Etienne carried the ball 11 times for 44 yards, adding one catch for minus-1 yards in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Here’s a look at how he’s expected to fare in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Travie Etienne Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 51.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 14.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +135
It’s really hard to trust Etienne in any prop with the Jaguars offense being led by backup Mac Jones, who threw for just 111 yards and two picks in Week 10.
However, Etienne was efficient on the ground (4.0 yards per carry) last week and will face a Detroit team that is allowing 4.4 yards per carry on the season.
It’s not an ideal matchup, but I don’t trust Etienne through the air given Jones’ struggles and the fact that he saw just one target in Week 10.
If you’re going to bet on the Jags’ running back, taking the OVER on his rushing yards prop may be the way to go – especially Jacksonville tries to play ball control football to keep this one close.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
