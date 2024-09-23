Is Tank Bigsby Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Bills)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby is expected to play on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills despite dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.
A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bigsby looked in line for an expanded role this season after he carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.
Bigsby outplayed starter Travis Etienne Jr. in that game, and he ended up playing 17 snaps (32 percent) for the Jags on offense.
However, in Week 2, Bigsby did not play a single snap on offense, but he did log five snaps on special teams. Even though he’s expected to play in Week 3, his role is up in the air.
So, how could Bigsby being active impact Etienne in the prop market? Here’s a look at how oddsmakers are projecting the Jaguars starter on Monday Night Football:
Travis Etienne Jr. Player Props vs. Bills in NFL Week 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 12.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Rushing Yards: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +110/Under -140)
- Receiving Yards: 21.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +100
Over the first two weeks of the season, Etienne has logged 25 carries and received seven targets (turning them into five receptions) in two games.
He lost a costly fumble in Week 1 against Miami at the goal line, and it likely cost Jacksonville the game. The Jaguars were up 17-7 at the time, and they ended up losing the game 20-17.
Etienne should still be viewed as the leader in the clubhouse for touches in Jacksonville, but Bigsby’s Week 1 performance needs to be on the mind of bettors. He averaged 6.08 yards per carry in that game, while Etienne is averaging just 3.84 yards per carry on the season.
On the bright side for Etienne bettors, the former first-round pick has found the end zone in both of the Jaguars’ matchups.
Given the Bills’ struggles to contain De’Von Achane in Week 2 and James Conner in Week 1 – I think Etienne is a solid bet to find the end zone again in Week 3. But, his touches could take a hit if Bigsby returns to his Week 1 role on Monday.
More NFL Week 3 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.