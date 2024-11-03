Is Tank Bigsby Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Eagles)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby is listed as questionable for Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is expected to play through his ankle injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
In addition to Bigsby playing in Week 9, the Jaguars are expected to get running back Travis Etienne Jr. back from a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the last two games. The former first-round pick entered this season as the starter, but he could end up losing work to Bigsby going forward.
Bigsby turned in some strong showings as the Jaguars' starter, and he has outplayed Etienne from an efficiency standpoint (5.8 yards per carry to 4.1 yards per carry) this season.
Here’s a breakdown of Bigsby in the prop market for Week 9.
Tank Bigsby Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anytime TD: +155
Oddsmakers have yet to release rushing yards props for Bigsby in Week 9 with both he and Etienne questionable for this matchup.
We’ve yet to see the Jaguars play a game with both backs since Etienne went down with a hamstring injury, but Bigsby has to have earned a larger role after rushing for 196 and two scores on 44 carries over the last two weeks.
I’d lean with an OVER on Bigsby’s rushing yards once it is released, but he’s also worth a shot as an anytime touchdown scorer if this becomes an even 50/50 split in the backfield.
More NFL Week 9 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.