Team USA Favored to Win Gold Medal in Olympic 3x3 Women’s Basketball Odds
One of the newer events at the Summer Olympics is the 3x3 basketball tournament, which began on the women’s side in the 2020 Olympics.
The United States won the gold medal that year, defeating Russia while China took third place by defeating France in the bronze medal game.
Unlike the 5x5 basketball, there aren’t as many WNBA players in 3x3, but Team USA features a pair in Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks) and Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream). Not only that, but TCU guard Hailey Van Lith and former WNBA veteran Cierra Burdick who played for seven teams over five WNBA seasons, round out the roster.
The Americans are favored in the latest odds to take home gold again, but Canada and Australia, two teams that have not yet medaled in the sport, are second and third in the opening odds.
Pool play is set to begin on Tuesday, with Team USA opening the action at 11:30 p.m. EST against Germany. Here’s a look at the odds for each squad to win gold ahead of the opening games.
Olympic 3x3 Women’s Basketball Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- USA: -110
- Canada: +350
- Australia: +500
- France: +550
- China: +600
- Spain: +1500
- Germany: +3500
- Azerbaijan: +4500
Team USA Favored to Win Gold Medal
It’s not a surprise that Team USA is favored to win gold given the talent on the roster, but there was a last-second change to this group.
Sparks rookie Cameron Brink, an elite shot-blocker, was supposed to be on this team, but a torn ACL during the 2024 season knocked her out of the Olympics. Hamby, a do-it-all forward, is her replacement, so it will be interesting to see how this group meshes.
Still, there is a lot of experience on the Team USA roster. Burdick and Van Lith both won a World Cup 3x3 last year, and Van Lith has been playing in this variation of 3x3 since she was 15 years old.
Given the fact that Hamby and Howard are WNBA All-Stars, Team USA should have the talent advantage. The question will become whether or not they can mesh fast enough in a different style game to take home another gold medal.
