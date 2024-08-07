Team USA vs. Nigeria Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Olympic Basketball Quarterfinals
The United States’ quest for an eighth consecutive gold medal in 5x5 women’s basketball continues at the 2024 Olympics in the knockout stage on Wednesday afternoon.
Team USA finished with the top seed in Group Play, finishing 3-0 after defeating Germany 87-68 on Sunday. The win over Germany gave the Americans a massive point differential and the only 3-0 record in the entire field.
That sets up a quarterfinal matchup with 2-1 Nigeria, who is fresh off of a nine-point win over 0-3 Canada at the end of pool play.
The United States is heavily favored in this game – as expected – but can it cover the spread and advance to the semis?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Wednesday afternoon’s quarterfinal clash.
Team USA vs. Nigeria Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Team USA -28 (-108)
- Nigeria +28 (-112)
Moneyline
- Team USA: N/A
- Nigeria: N/A
Total
- 155.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Team USA vs. Nigeria How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock, USA Network
- Team USA record: 3-0
- Nigeria record: 2-1
Team USA vs. Nigeria Key Players to Watch
Team USA
Breanna Stewart: The United States didn’t have many big scoring games against Germany, but Stewie finished with a smooth 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field. A dynamic scorer next to A’ja Wilson in the Team USA frontcourt, Stewart should remain a focal point of the offense in the knockout rounds.
Nigeria
Ezinne Kalu: Nigeria’s win over Canada may not have happened with Kalu, who dropped 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting (2-for-5 from 3). If Nigeria is going to pull off an improbable upset it’ll need to make a bunch of 3-pointers, so watch out for Kalu to get several looks from deep in this one.
Team USA vs. Nigeria Prediction and Pick
The United States should easily win this game, but if the previous matchups in pool play have told us anything, it’s that the Americans may not win by a massive, massive number.
Team USA beat Japan by 26, Belgium by 13 and Germany by 19 in pool play, which is significant since point differential matters in those games, giving the Americans an incentive to win in blowouts.
Yet, they still didn’t win a single game by more than 26 points.
That brings some cause for concern for me with the squad set as a 28-point favorite on Wednesday against a Nigeria team that did win two games in pool play despite a 21-point loss to France.
I can’t imagine Team USA looks to run up the score late in the game in this one, and all one has to do is look at the late run Japan made in the gold medal game in the 2020 Olympics to see how the Americans operate in the knockout round.
Wilson and Stewart should be too much for Nigeria (and everyone else in the world) down low, but Team USA has yet to put together a 30-point win in these Olympics. Until we see that happen, I think the smart bet here is to take the points.
Pick: Nigeria +28 (-112)
