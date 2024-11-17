SI

Is Tee Higgins Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Chargers)

The latest injury update for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Peter Dewey

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is off the injury report and expected to play in Week 11 after missing the team’s last three games with a quad injury.

The Bengals have a massive matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11, as a win would increase the Bengals’ chances of making the playoffs in the AFC. 

Higgins is the No. 2 option in this passing game when healthy (behind Ja’Marr Chase), but will he have a big showing in his return to action?

Here’s a breakdown of the prop bets for Higgins for this Sunday Night Football matchup. 

Best Tee Higgins Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Chargers

  • Receptions: 4.5 (Over -145/Under +110)
  • Receiving Yards: 56.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
  • Anytime TD: +160

So far this season, Higgins has cleared 56.5 receiving yards in four of his five games, totaling 341 yards and three scores over that stretch. 

The Bengals should look Higgins’ way a decent amount, especially if the Chargers look to take away Chase. 

The Chargers have not allowed more than 20 points in a single game, but Cincy’s offense – especially through the air – has been one of the best in the NFL.

The only game Higgins failed to clear 56.5 yards was his first matchup of the season when he received just six targets. If he plays his usual workload on Sunday, he should go over this number. 

