Is Tee Higgins Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Ravens)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens due to a concussion.
Higgins was injured in the Bengals' loss to the New England Patriots in Week 12.
With Cincy down a receiver on Thursday night, someone is going to have to step up alongside Ja'Marr Chase in this offense. Chase missed Week 12 due to a suspension, which thrust Higgins into the No. 1 role in the passing game.
This season, Higgins has 40 catches for 575 yards and seven scores, and he's appeared in all 11 of Cincy's games. Over the last two completed seasons, injuries limited Higgins to just 24 of a potential 34 games.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Bengals in the prop market with Higgins sidelined on Thursday.
Best Bengals Prop Bet vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ja’Marr Chase OVER 7.5 Receptions (-113)
With Higgins (concussion) out for this matchup, Chase is going to have a massive workload in Joe Burrow’s first start back for the Bengals.
Chase has been targeted a whopping 117 times in 10 games this season, catching 79 passes for 861 yards and five scores. He had 16 targets in Week 2 with Burrow and Jake Browning at quarterback.
While the former first-round pick only has four games with over 7.5 receptions, he’s easily cleared this line in all of them, finishing with 10 or more catches. So, if Burrow is going to pepper Chase with targets, there’s a chance he ends up having a massive day.
Baltimore ranks just 21st in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Chase shows out on Thursday night.
