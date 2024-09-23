Is Tee Higgins Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Bengals)
Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins does not carry an injury designation on Monday for the Bengals’ matchup with the Washington Commanders.
After missing the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury, Higgins appears to be good to go on Monday night – a massive lift for the 0-2 Bengals.
Cincy struggled in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, scoring just 10 points, and the offense has yet to truly hit the ground running without Higgins opposite of Ja’Marr Chase on offense.
Joe Burrow and company are hoping that Higgins can bring a new dynamic to an offense that should have a field day against a weak Washington secondary,
Tee Higgins Player Props for Bengals vs. Commanders in NFL Week 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receiving Yards: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +155
Injuries really derailed Higgins’ 2023 season as well, holding him to just 42 catches for 656 yards and five scores in 12 games.
The star receiver finished the season with just five games where he cleared 3.5 receptions – his line for Monday night – and six games where he cleared 44.5 receiving yards (another line for Monday).
I honestly think bettors may be best suited by taking Higgins to score at +155 since the Washington defense has given up an NFL-high six passing touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season.
While Higgins didn’t have a great 2023 season, he still scored five times despite playing over 80 percent of the snaps in just six games. With his role a little up in the air in Week 3, I’d expect Cincy to use him in the red zone because of his amazing ability to high point passes and come down with contested catches.
At +155, he’s worth a shot in that market.
More NFL Week 3 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.