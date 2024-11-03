Is Tee Higgins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Bengals)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins isn’t expected to play in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a quad injury.
Higgins is listed as doubtful for Week 9 and also missed Week 8 with the injury before not practicing at all this week.
The Bengals need to beat the two-win Raiders to remain in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC, and they’ll likely lean heavily on Ja’Marr Chase in the passing game on Sunday.
Chase had nine catches for 54 yards and a score in the Bengals’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.
Here’s how I’d wager on Chase in the prop market this week.
Ja’Marr Chase Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Raiders
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Receiving Yards: 84.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -145
Through eight games, Chase only has three games where he’s cleared 84.5 receiving yards, but he’s found the end zone seven times.
That’s where I’d lean on betting on Chase, even with his anytime touchdown prop set at -145.
Over the last six weeks, Chase has found the end zone in five of those games, registering multiple games with two scores.
With Higgins out, Chase should get a ton of targets from Joe Burrow in Week 9.
