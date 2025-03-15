Tennessee vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for SEC Tournament Semifinal
Two of the best teams in the country, let alone the SEC, will face off in the conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.
Auburn won a defensive battle by a score of 53-51 when the two teams met in the regular season on January 25, but anything can happen on Saturday afternoon with a berth in the SEC final on the line. It's time to dive into the odds for the game as well as my best bet.
Tennessee vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Tennessee +3.5 (-105)
- Auburn -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Tennessee +145
- Auburn -180
Total
- OVER 138.5 (-110)
- UNDER 138.5 (-110)
Tennessee vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 15
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tennessee Record: 26-6 (12-6 Conference)
- Auburn Record: 28-4 (15-3 Conference)
Tennessee vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch in Prop Market
Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler: Zakai Zeigler had a strong performance in the Tigers in the regular season, leading the team in points with 14 while also racking up six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He did go 0-for-6 from beyond the arc so he'll have to improve in that area, but if you want to back a Tennessee player in the prop market, consider Zeigler.
Auburn
Johni Broome: Johni Broome dominated the glass against Tennessee in their regular season meeting. He collected 14 rebounds, with eight of them being offensive. The OVER on his rebounding prop is going to be a good look on Saturday.
Tennessee vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
The last time these two teams faced off, Tennessee shot just 18.2% from three-point range. If Auburn can defend the perimeter to that level again, they're going to be in a great spot to win and cover in this game. The Vols rank 82nd in three-point shot rate, with 43.0% of their shots coming from beyond the arc, and now they have to face one of the best perimeter defenses in the country. Auburn ranks eighth in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 29.7% from three-point land.
Not only is Auburn an elite shooting and shooting defense team, but the Tigers also rank 30th in college basketball in extra scoring chances per game, with an average of +4.3 per game.
I'm going to lay the points with the regular season champs.
Pick: Auburn -3.5 (-115) via BetMGM
