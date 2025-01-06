Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, January 7th
Two of college basketball’s best meet in SEC action on Tuesday night when Tennessee takes its undefeated record to face the one-loss Florida Gators.
The Gators lost a high-scoring affair against Kentucky but will turn around quickly to face Tennessee at home. Can Florida avenge its first loss of the season with an impressive win just two days later?
Here’s our betting preview for this Tuesday night headliner.
Tennessee vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tennessee: +2.5 (-110)
- Florida: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: +118
- Florida: -142
Total: 148.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tennessee vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 7th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Tennessee Record: 14-0
- Florida Record: 13-1
Tennessee vs. Florida Key Players to Watch
Tennessee
Chaz Lanier: The North Florida transfer continues to thrive for the Vols, scoring 20 points per game while shooting 46% from beyond the arc. The Tennessee offense continues to be paced by its perimeter shooting, but Lanier’s defense has been a huge addition to the Vols roster that is first in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.
Florida
Walter Clayton: Clayton was incredible in the team’s 106-100 loss to Kentucky on the road, scoring 33 points in the team’s first defeat of the season. The senior guard has been awesome all season, averaging 18 points with three rebounds and nearly four assists to go with 38% shooting from deep.
Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Florida has played a suspect strength of schedule to date, but it proved its worth on the road against Kentucky in a shootout.
The Gators will try to score its best win of the season, or of any team, to date by beating Tennessee at home.
This matchup should set up nicely for the Gators, who are more than willing to shoot from beyond the arc, ranking 84th in the country in three-point rate and hitting shots from distance at a 34% clip, good for 120th in the country.
Florida also is elite on the glass. The team is top five in the nation in generating second chances and the team’s ability to win the host volume battle may be the difference in this one at home.
Tennessee’s defense is compact and allows nothing inside, ranking 351 in opponent three-point rate, but is allowing the opposition to shoot just 24% from deep. I think we see some regression on the road and Florida’s three-point prowess leads to the Vols first loss.
PICK: Florida -2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.