Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers hit the road for a matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday night.
The Volunteers bounced back from a home loss to Oklahoma with a blowout win over North Mexico State, while Florida dropped its third straight contest last week.
Can Florida upset Tennessee on Saturday night?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.
Tennessee vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Tennessee -4.5 (-108)
- Florida +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -198
- Florida: +164
Total
- 57.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Tennessee vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Tennessee record: 7-3
- Florida record: 3-7
Tennessee vs. Florida Key Players to Watch
Joey Aguilar, Quarterback, Tennessee Volunteers
Joey Aguilar started his collegiate career with the Appalachian State Mountaineers, putting up 6,760 passing yards in two seasons, and he hasn’t missed a beat with 2,941 yards through 10 games this season. That’s good for the eighth-most passing yards in the country, but he’s coming off a down game against North Mexico State.
Aguilar had a season-low 204 passing yards last week with just one passing touchdown and two interceptions. He did run for his third score of the year, though, and the game was never in doubt.
It’ll be a tougher test this week on the road in Florida. He played well in his last road game in Kentucky, but had his struggles against Alabama before that.
Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Tennessee hasn’t been able to cover much this season as shown by its 3-6-1 record against the spread, but Florida has that same ATS record coming into this game.
The Gators have been a respectable team at home, going 3-1-0 thus far, and they kept it close against Georgia in a 24-20 loss as +7 underdogs.
The Volunteers are a much better team than the Gators, though, and I think this line is a little too short on Saturday night.
Pick: Tennessee -4.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.