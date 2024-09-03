Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Tennessee and North Carolina State meet on a semi-neutral field in Charlotte, North Carolina in a measuring stick matchup for two teams that are looking to throw its metaphorical hat into the ring for the expanded College Football Playoff.
Both the Volunteers and Wolfpack faced FCS foes in Week 1 and had two vastly different results. Tennessee romped Chattanooga with new quarterback Nico Iamaleava looking the part of a Heisman Trophy contender, while transfer signal-caller Grayson McCall and the NC State offense struggled to pull ahead of Western Carolina.
Is this a concerning sign for NC State ahead of a matchup against an SEC foe that is shaping up to be a top-flight offense?
Let’s take a look at this neutral site showdown.
Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tennessee: -7.5 (-120)
- North Carolina State: +7.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -280
- North Carolina State: +225
Total:
- 60.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Tennessee vs. North Carolina State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Tennessee Record: 1-0
- North Carolina State Record: 1-0
Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Key Players to Watch
Tennessee
Nico Iamaleava: What a debut for the former five-star prospect, who passed for 314 yards with three touchdown passes in the Vols demolition of Chattanooga, 69-3. At the helm of Josh Heupel’s frenetic offense that plays at a quick tempo and is explosive from all parts of the field, Iamaleava looks to be capable of being in control of it.
North Carolina State
Grayson McCall: It was a shaky start for the Wolfpack as the team failed to get off to a hot start against Western Carolina. McCall settled in and finished the game with 318 passing yards with three touchdowns, but the revamped Wolfpack offense may not be at the stage many had hoped heading into the season.
Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Prediction and Pick
Tennessee’s offense may provide too much firepower for NC State to keep up.
The Vols have ranked as a top-20 offense in terms of yards per play under Heupel, and it is shaping up to be an elite unit yet again in 2024 with Iamaleava showing out in his first start.
While the Wolfpack are a huge step up from an FCS foe, I still believe that Tennessee can outpace this new-look offensive group. First, NC State is already banged up in the secondary, losing starting safety Devan Boykin, who had three interceptions last season.
NC State’s defense is built to bend but not break, using its 3-3-5 scheme to limit the chunk plays, but with the speed that the Vols have and the ability to spread out the opposing defense, I see the team having the upper hand considerably.
Iamaleava is a top-flight quarterback already, and I expect Tennessee’s offense to put up big points all season. That's my angle in this one as I envision the Vols can pounce on an NC State defense over its head.
PICK: Tennessee Team Total OVER 34.5
