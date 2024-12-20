Tennessee vs. Ohio State Final Score Prediction for College Football Playoff First Round
The final game of the College Football Playoff first round features Tennessee traveling to Columbus to take on Ohio State.
The Buckeyes have been viewed as one of the premiere National Championship contenders this entire season, but will face a stiff test against Tennessee’s elite defense and unique offense on Saturday night.
While both teams have high regard on offense, each team has been backed by its elite defense for much of this season, making for the lowest total of the four first round games.
Let’s get you set for this one with the updated odds and our final score prediction.
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tennessee: +7.5 (-115)
- Ohio State: -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: +220
- Ohio State: -275
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Final Score Prediction
This game should quickly turn into a defensive struggle. While Ohio State may have an edge at the skill position group, the team’s offensive line issues are apparent with three preseason starters out for this game. The team will face an elite defensive line in Tennessee that is headlined by future top 10 pick James Pearce that may force the Buckeyes into long third downs.
However, the Buckeyes defense should shut down the Tennessee offense that is banged up at wide receiver with the status of Squirrel White, D’Onte Thornton and Bru McCoy all wearing non-contact jerseys earlier in the week at practice.
Here’s what we said in our betting preview.
The Ohio State defense should have the edge, especially at putting the Vols behind the sticks. The Buckeyes have the best early down EPA/Play mark in the nation, per Gameonpaper, and rank top 20 in both EPA/Rush and success rate allowed on the ground.
To me, I believe this game becomes a defensive struggle as both teams try to establish the run and fall behind the sticks against elite defensive lines while each quarterback lacks the consistency to challenge the opposing secondary, making for a battle for field position for much of this one.
With so many question marks on the Ohio State offensive line, I do question the team’s ability to blowout a Tennessee team that can shut down its run game.
In what can be a game determined by field position for much of it, I’ll take the SEC underdog to pull the stunner in Columbus.
Final Score Prediction: Tennessee 20, Ohio State 17
