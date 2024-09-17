Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
Tennessee welcomes Oklahoma to the SEC as massive home underdogs on Saturday night.
The Sooners' offense has sputtered to start the season and now welcomes one of the best in the nation in SEC play. Oklahoma will take on Tennessee and Heisman Trophy contender quarterback Nico Iamaleava on Saturday night in hopes of scoring a signature victory in 2024.
However, Tennessee has looked the part of a College Football Playoff contender, scoring 50 or more points in each of the team’s first three games. How will the Vols respond in its first true road game?
Let’s break it all down:
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tennessee: -7 (-110)
- Oklahoma: +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -250
- Oklahoma: +205
Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 20th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Tennessee Record 3-0
- Oklahoma: 3-0
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Tennessee
Nico Iamaleava: Iamaleava hasn’t had to play all that much due to the blowout nature of the team’s first three games, but the redshirt freshman has looked the part of a Heisman Trophy contender. He has completed 71% of his passes for 698 yards with seven total touchdowns at the helm of the Vols’ frenetic offense.
Oklahoma
Jackson Arnold: Arnold has not yet been able to make good on his lofty expectations for the Sooners. Injuries to the offensive line have hampered the effectiveness of the offense, but Arnold has been sacked nine times through three games. He has completed 62% of his passes while rushing 36 times through three games and adding two scores (both coming last week against Tulane). Overall, OU is outside the top 100 in yards per play, can Arnold find answers as SEC play picks up?
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma’s offense is likely going to struggle during SEC play if this is the state of the offense. Arnold has a lively arm, but the offensive line hasn’t given him enough time to make plays as the team has resorted to using far too many quarterback runs to offset the struggles on that side of the ball.
That won’t fly against the Vols’ potent defensive line, which has arguably the best prospect on the defensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft, James Pearce. Tennessee will likely shut down Oklahoma’s offense and put the team into obvious passing situations and win without blitzing.
Meanwhile, I’m curious to see how this Oklahoma defense holds up against the high-powered Tennessee offense. The Vols have been able to put up points in bunches, but the team did get to 51 points against NC State with some fortuitous bounces along the way, totaling only 460 total yards.
Given this is Iamaleava’s first true road start, and an Oklahoma team that is quite stout, 23rd in yards per play allowed thus far, I believe that the Vols offense may sputter out of the gates against Brent Venables's defense.
Tennessee’s offense has been dominant, but the team will take a slight step back against its first sign of a sturdy D while the Sooners offense won’t be able to get much traction on offense.
I’ll plug my nose and take an under in a Tennessee game.
PICK: UNDER 57.5
