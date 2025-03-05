Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
Tennessee scored one of the best wins of the season, rallying to beat Alabama on Saturday at home at the buzzer.
Will the Vols be ripe for a letdown on Wednesday night? The team travels to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on a Rebels team off a thrilling victory of their own over the weekend, knocking off Oklahoma on the road.
These two haven’t played yet this season, so how do they fit? Let’s break it down with our betting preview.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tennessee: -2.5 (-105)
- Ole Miss: +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -134
- Ole Miss: +112
Total: 137.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Tennessee Record: 24-5
- Ole Miss Record: 20-9
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Best Prop Bets
Tennessee
- Zakai Zeigler OVER 6.5 Assists (-118)
Zeigler is off of two straight games with less than seven assists, but that was against two teams that force players to operate in isolation. This matchup against Ole Miss sets up for more assists from the Vols' lead guard.
Ole Miss is allowing the second highest assist rate in SEC play, which means that a ton of potential assists will be coming Zeigler’s way, who leads the conference in assist rate.
Ole Miss
- Matthew Murrell UNDER 9.5 Points (-125)
Murrell has gone over this number in the last two games against Auburn and Oklahoma, scoring 12 and 10, respectively, but I’m going to go under on his points prop given the matchup.
The wing is a shaky three-point shooter, hitting 33% of his shots from beyond the arc this season as he has turned into a downhill threat for the Rebels' offense. However, Tennessee’s defense is so incredibly compact that guards struggle to score from inside the arc.
The Vols are allowing the 20th highest three-point rate and are 14th in two-point percentage allowed. This is a tough matchup for the Rebels wing.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
There is rightful concern of backing Tennessee off of a thrilling victory against Alabama, but this number is too valuable to pass up with the Vols top-ranked defense according to KenPom.
Ole Miss has been among the upper middle class in the SEC, but the team is trending in the wrong direction, 340th in effective field goal percentage allowed since the start of February.
Tennessee is reliant on its three-point shooting, but the team’s defense should be able to keep a lid on the Rebels' offense that is 348th in offensive rebounding rate since the start of February and 152nd in effective field goal percentage in that same time frame.
Further, the team’s defense will struggle with the physicality of Tennessee as the team is 13th in SEC play in opponent free throw rate in addition to 13th in defensive rebounding rate.
Even if the Vols' offense struggles from the perimeter, the team is league average in three-point shooting. The team can dominate the shot volume battle and lean on its imposing defense en route to shutting down the sputtering Rebels' offense.
I’m trusting Tennessee at a discounted price to take care of business on the road.
PICK: Tennessee -2.5 (-105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
