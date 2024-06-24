Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for College World Series Game 3
Texas A&M and Tennessee are both vying for their school's first ever College World Series win tonight when they face each other in a winner-take-all Game 3.
Texas A&M was victorious in the first game, winning by a score of 9-5, but Tennessee bounced back in Game 2, beating the Aggies 4-1.
It's time to dive into everything we need to know to bet on tonight's must-watch finale.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee College World Series Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line:
- Texas A&M +1.5 (+108)
- Tennessee -1.5 (-140)
Moneyline:
- Texas A&M +196
- Tennessee -260
Total:
- 10.5 (Over -108/Under -122)
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Probable Starting Pitchers for Game 3
- Texas A&M: Justin Lamkin (3-2, 5.00 ERA)
- Tennessee: Zander Sechrist (5-1, 3.22 ERA)
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee How to Watch Game 3
- Date: Monday, June 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Charles Schwab Field Omaha
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Tied 1-1
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch Game 3
Texas A&M
Justin Lamkin: Texas A&M will turn to its 20-year-old in their biggest game of the season as they try to win the school's first ever College World Series. Lamkin's 5.00 ERA may not jump off the page, but he averages a blistering 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. We'll see if he can keep the Aggies in the game against a tough Tennessee lineup.
Tennessee
Christian Moore: Tennessee's second baseman is one of the best players in college baseball and is projected to be a top pick in the upcoming MLB Draft. He's batting .378 on the year and has already hit 33 home runs. He has the ability to break a game wide open.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game 3 Prediction and Pick
Texas A&M is going to have its hands full tonight if it wants to hang tight with Tennessee. The Aggies' lack of depth at pitching is going to hurt them after having to use a bulk of their bullpen in their Game 1 victory. Now, they'll have to rely on a young pitcher who, while having shown the ability to strike batters out, has also shown a tendency to give up runs in key situations.
Not only do the Volunteers have the clear pitching advantage tonight, but they're the far superior offense is well. Tennessee has a team batting average of .309 while the Aggies come in at .297.
The oddsmakers have this one right.
The Vols are rightfully set as significant favorites tonight and we should feel comfortable backing them on the run line. Texas A&M lost its chance to win this series in Game 2. Tennessee's depth will lead to a big win tonight.
Pick: Tennessee -1.5 (-140)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.