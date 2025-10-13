Is Terry McLaurin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Commanders)
For the third week in a row, the Washington Commanders will be without star wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad).
McLaurin has been ruled out for Monday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, although there is a chance he could return in Week 7.
This season, McLaurin has just 10 catches for 149 yards, and he’s yet to score a touchdown. After a strong 2024 season, McLaurin has not been nearly as effective in 2025 — especially with Jayden Daniels missing two games earlier this season (McLaurin played in one of them).
With the veteran wideout sitting out, the Commanders will rely on Deebo Samuel Sr., Zach Ertz and others to lead their passing game against Chicago.
Here’s a look at my favorite prop bet for the Commanders’ offense in Week 6.
Best Commanders Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+140)
The addition of Samuel has paid off nicely for Washington, especially with McLaurin battling his quad injury.
Samuel has found the end zone in four of his five games in the 2025 season, and he’s averaging nearly eight targets (38 total) per game.
The Bears are just 17th in the NFL in EPA/Play, and they’ve allowed the fifth-most points in the league, meaning Washington should be able to score fairly easily on Monday night.
Samuel has been a threat both through the air and on the ground, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he leads the Commanders in receiving in Week 6.
