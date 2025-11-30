Is Terry McLaurin Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has appeared in just four games in the 2025 season due to a quad injury, but he is off the injury report on Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.
McLaurin is set to be active for the first time since Week 8, when he re-injured his quad in primetime against the Kansas City Chiefs. McLaurin caught his lone touchdown in the 2025 season in that game, but he has not played since.
The Commanders are just 3-8 in the 2025 campaign, and McLaurin's injury-riddled season has been a big reason why. The star receiver has been a lock to pick up 1,000 receiving yards during his time in Washington, but this season he has just 13 catches in four games for 203 yards.
With Jayden Daniels (elbow) out on Sunday night, Washington is a 6.5-point underdog with Marcus Mariota under center for this matchup. McLaurin displayed a nice rapport with Mariota in Week 8, catching three of his four targets for 54 yards and a score.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market against Denver's elite defense on Sunday.
Best Terry McLaurin Prop Bet vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Terry McLaurin UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-125)
This is a brutal matchup for McLaurin to be returning in, as the Broncos rank third in the NFL in EPA/Pass, second in opponent completion percentage and first in opponent receiving touchdowns, allowing just nine in 2025.
Plus, Patrick Surtain II is off the injury report and expected to return for Denver, and he may end up shadowing McLaurin on Sunday night.
This season, McLaurin only has one game with more than three receptions, and he was held to just three catches and eight targets in the two games that he played in with Mariota under center.
I think the UNDER is the play on Sunday night.
